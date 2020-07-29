Spirit Yachts unveils its Spirit 111 wooden superyacht

Take a closer look at the highly anticipated Spirit 111 . . . At 34m long, she is the largest, wooden, single-masted sailing yacht to be built in the UK since Shamrock V in the 1930s.

As per the owner’s brief, the Spirit 111 is also one of the most sustainable superyachts on the water today. Spirit Yachts worked collaboratively with leading marine and automotive suppliers to deliver on the owner’s eco brief.

Her remarkable interior is unlike any other yacht.

Designed by Spirit Yachts in partnership with Rhoades Young, the interior is a never-ending swirl of organic shapes, constructed in the finest timber by Spirit’s talented team of craftsmen and women.



“A single-masted wooden yacht of this size that can be owner-driven is nothing less than a feat of engineering. The yacht’s impressive strength to weight ratio, a carbon rig and lightweight, performance sails will allow the owner to compete at regattas worldwide.”

Spirit Yachts head designer Sean McMillan commented:

“The Spirit 111 has been completely customised throughout and as a result her interior is totally unique. The design is a never-ending swirl of organic shapes, encompassing the practicalities necessary in a yacht but in a highly imaginative way.”

The interior of the Spirit 111 was designed in partnership with Rhoades Young, which is Spirit Yachts’ first collaboration with an external design agency.

Rhoades Young developed the initial concept for a unique, curved interior, which Spirit Yachts’ design team developed and brought to life in the final plans.

Tech Spec:

L.O.A:33.9m

L.W.L:24.0m

Beam:6.4m

Draft:4.05m

Displacement:58 tonnes light

Ballast:45%

Keel:SG Iron blade with lead bulb

Rudder:Carbon composite spade

Batteries:BMW lithium battery 40Kwh

Engine:Torqeedo electric drive system

Generators:2 x 25kW

Sail Area:450sqm