Royal Southern YC open entry for August Charity Cup

Nice to be able to advise you of an Open Sailing event that is going ahead this August and now to include racing with a full crew.



Following the release of the latest RYA Guidance on sailing and racing published under the UK Government Return to Team Sports Framework the Royal Southern YC has expanded the crew eligibility criteria for the August Charity Cup to include racing with a full crew.

The Royal Southern YC has published the revised Notice of Race for the August Charity Cup with racing in the Solent over four days from 8 to 11 August, 2020.

Nominated charities for the RSYC Charity Cup Regatta are Solent Mind and Hamble Sea Scouts.

Racing will be organised for IRC and Club Racing yachts, IRC Doublehanded, Sportsboat and Dayboat classes, and will include two race management teams and course areas using Solent courses and laid windward leeward courses.

Details of the number of races and the schedule for the different classes can be found in the Notice of Race.

All of the racing, race management and facilities ashore will be organised in line with HM Government guidance and regulations on Covid -19 and we will follow all recommendations from the Harbour Authorities.

All owners and crew will be required to comply with regulations and guidance on Covid 19 from the Government, Harbourmasters and the RYA.

All competitors are requested to read the latest RYA guidance document and to follow all of the recommendations.

Entry options include racing for the weekend 8 and 9 August and/or for the full four days 8 to 11 August.

Entries will be open to :

IRC Rated boats are invited to enter with a full IRC crew number

IRC Doublehanded crews

VPRS Handicap boats are invited to enter with a full crew number

J/70s are invited to enter with a full crew under class rules

XODs are invited to enter with a full crew under class rules

Entries are also invited from sportsboat or dayboat classes where 4 or more boats wish to take part in this event.

See more August Charity Cup entry and details here . . .

The Notice of Race is available here . . .

Related Post:

Royal Southern step in with new August Charity Regatta