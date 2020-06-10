Royal Southern step in with new August Charity Regatta

Following the cancellation of Cowes Week, the Royal Southern Yacht Club has stepped in with a four day Charity Regatta.

The RSYC invites sailors to join them from 8 to 11 August for a Club Racing Charity Regatta based in Hamble.

Nominated charities for the RSYC Charity Cup Regatta are Solent Mind and Hamble Sea Scouts.

The RSYC plans four days of racing for the following classes:

Club Class Yachts

Sportsboats

Dayboats

Other classes with 6 or more entries

All racing and any services ashore will be organised in line with HM Government guidance and regulations on Covid -19 and will follow all recommendations from the Harbour Authorities.

A Notice of Race will be published on or before 15 July and an online entry system will be available.

A limited entry is available for this event.

Please confirm your interest and reserve a place at [email protected]

