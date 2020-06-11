IOC President rejects plan to cut number of athletes at Tokyo 2020

Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee rejected a plan to cut the number of particpants at Tokyo 2020 Games.

IOC President Bach welcomed a plan to simplify the Tokyo 2020 Games, but said that reducing the number of athletes was the wrong end to start from.

Bach’s comments folllowed a meeting of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics where they revealed plans to ask international sports bodies and national Olympic committees to reduce the number of participants.

They also plan to study ways to cut costs in all areas of the Games.

IOC President Bach later said in a news conference over the phone that they have seen great progress in reducing the complexity and costs of the Games. Bach stressed there is full alignment between the Tokyo organizing committee and the IOC.

Japan’s Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has made clear he wants the Olympics and Paralympics held in complete form.

Mori said a complete form implies the participation of as many countries as possible.

The postponed 2020 Games are now due to start on 23 July 2021.

Related Post:

IOC President Thomas Bach accepts Games could be cancelled

IOC set aside $800 million to tackle virus impact