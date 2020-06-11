HUGO BOSS returns to the water

With five months to go until the start of the Vendée Globe 2020, the HUGO BOSS team are back out on the water with their sights firmly set on winning the race.

Halted – like the rest of the IMOCA fleet – by the COVID-19 pandemic, Skipper Alex Thomson and his team waited patiently to return to training.

That opportunity came at the end of May, as restrictions in the UK were eased enabling the team to return to the water to commission the racing yacht.

First will be the qualification event, the Vendée – Arctique – Les Sables d’Olonne, planned start date is 4 July.

This is a 3600-mile race with the start and finish line in place off Les Sables d’Olonne, with waypoints to the West of Iceland and the North of the Azores.

