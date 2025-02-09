Vendee Globe – Violette Dorange youngest ever finisher on the solo round the world race

Violette Dorange FRA (Devenir) who completed her first Vendée Globe at 10:39hrs (UTC) Sunday 9 February, becomes youngest ever finisher on the solo round the world race at the age of 23.
Dorange takes 25th place after 90 days, 22 hrs, 37 min at sea. Her 17 April 2001 date of birth makes Dorange eight weeks younger than the previous youngest ever finisher, Swiss skipper Alan Roura.
Her accomplishment comes some 24 years after the 2000/01 second place finish of the legendary British sailor Ellen MacArthur, then aged 24, who completed her race in 94 days, 04 hrs, 25 min.
The youngest skipper in this Vendee Globe had her fair share of problems. In the Indian Ocean she completely dismantled and reassembled her pedestal ‘coffee grinder’winch during seven hours.
Then things got tough south of Cape Leeuwin, which she passed in 26th position in tough conditions. In a 50-knot squall the runner block broke. “I thought the mast was going to break in two. I was extremely lucky,” she said. Later facing a major engine failure that reduced her energy generation capacity.
Vendee Globe 2024 Rankings at 10:00 hrs GMT Sunday 9 February 2025
1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – Finished after 64d 19h 22m 49s.
2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – Finished
3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – Finished
4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – Finished
5th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm – Finished
6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB – Finished
7th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE – Finished
8th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef – Finished
9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – Finished 25 January 2025.
10th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – Finished
11th FRA Clarissa Cremer (L’Occitane en Provence) – Finished
12th GER Boris Herrmann (Malizia – SeaExplorer) – Finished
13th GBR Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) – Finished 30 January 2025
14th FRA Romain Attanasio (Fortinet – Best Western) – Finished
15th FRA Damien Sguin (Groupe Apicil) – Finished
16th FRA Benjamin Ferre (Monnoyeur – Duo For A Job) – Finished
17th FRA Tanguy Le Turquais (Lazare) – Finished
18th SUI Alan Roura (Hublot) – Finished
19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke (MACSF) – Finished
20th FRA Jean Le Cam (Tout commence en Finistère – Armor-Lux) – Finished
21st NZL/USA Conrad Colman (MS Amlin) – Finished
22nd ITA Giancarlo Pedote (Prysmian) – Finished.
Finishers this weekend 8/9 February 2025
23rd FRA Guirec Soudee (Freelanc.com) – Finished
24th JPN Kojiro Shiraishi (DMG Mori Global One) – Finished
25th FRA Violette Dorange (Devenir) – Finished
Next to finish ETA:
26th FRA Louis Duc (Fives Group – Lanana Envirooement) ETA 9 Feb between 12:00hrs and 13:00hrs
27th FRA Sébastien Marsset (Foussier): ETA 9 Feb between 14:00hrs and 17:00hrs
28th FRA Antoine Cornic (Human Immobilier): Between the 12th and 13th Feb