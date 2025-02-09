Vendee Globe – Violette Dorange youngest ever finisher on the solo round the world race

Violette Dorange FRA (Devenir) who completed her first Vendée Globe at 10:39hrs (UTC) Sunday 9 February, becomes youngest ever finisher on the solo round the world race at the age of 23.

Dorange takes 25th place after 90 days, 22 hrs, 37 min at sea. Her 17 April 2001 date of birth makes Dorange eight weeks younger than the previous youngest ever finisher, Swiss skipper Alan Roura.

Her accomplishment comes some 24 years after the 2000/01 second place finish of the legendary British sailor Ellen MacArthur, then aged 24, who completed her race in 94 days, 04 hrs, 25 min.

The youngest skipper in this Vendee Globe had her fair share of problems. In the Indian Ocean she completely dismantled and reassembled her pedestal ‘coffee grinder’winch during seven hours.

Then things got tough south of Cape Leeuwin, which she passed in 26th position in tough conditions. In a 50-knot squall the runner block broke. “I thought the mast was going to break in two. I was extremely lucky,” she said. Later facing a major engine failure that reduced her energy generation capacity.

Vendee Globe 2024 Rankings at 10:00 hrs GMT Sunday 9 February 2025

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – Finished after 64d 19h 22m 49s.

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – Finished

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – Finished

4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – Finished

5th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm – Finished

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB – Finished

7th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE – Finished

8th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef – Finished

9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – Finished 25 January 2025.

10th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – Finished

11th FRA Clarissa Cremer (L’Occitane en Provence) – Finished

12th GER Boris Herrmann (Malizia – SeaExplorer) – Finished

13th GBR Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) – Finished 30 January 2025

14th FRA Romain Attanasio (Fortinet – Best Western) – Finished

15th FRA Damien Sguin (Groupe Apicil) – Finished

16th FRA Benjamin Ferre (Monnoyeur – Duo For A Job) – Finished

17th FRA Tanguy Le Turquais (Lazare) – Finished

18th SUI Alan Roura (Hublot) – Finished

19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke (MACSF) – Finished

20th FRA Jean Le Cam (Tout commence en Finistère – Armor-Lux) – Finished

21st NZL/USA Conrad Colman (MS Amlin) – Finished

22nd ITA Giancarlo Pedote (Prysmian) – Finished.

Finishers this weekend 8/9 February 2025

23rd FRA Guirec Soudee (Freelanc.com) – Finished

24th JPN Kojiro Shiraishi (DMG Mori Global One) – Finished

25th FRA Violette Dorange (Devenir) – Finished

Next to finish ETA:

26th FRA Louis Duc (Fives Group – Lanana Envirooement) ETA 9 Feb between 12:00hrs and 13:00hrs

27th FRA Sébastien Marsset (Foussier): ETA 9 Feb between 14:00hrs and 17:00hrs

28th FRA Antoine Cornic (Human Immobilier): Between the 12th and 13th Feb