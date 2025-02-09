Xtremity 420 & 470 Winter Championships – Titles decided at WPNSA

Day 2 of the Xtremity 420 & 470 Winter Championships at Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy.
After three final races for both fleets winners were:
In the 420 William Fletcher and Matthew Rayner (1,1,1) turned-in three back to back wins move ahead of Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland (-9,3,2).
Third place going to Joe Jones and Hennie Burlton (2,2,-29).
In the 470 fleet, Haydn Sewell and Oscar Cawthorne added two race wins to take the title.
Second were Hazel Mcdonell and Oliver Rayne (1,2,3) and third were Ben Whaley and Rachael Gray (3,3,2).
Xtremity 470 Winter Championships – Final leaders (5 entries)
1st Haydn Sewell and Oscar Cawthorne – – 2 1 1 -6 1 1 – – 6 pts
2nd Hazel Mcdonell and Oliver Rayner – – -3 3 2 1 2 3 – – 11 pts
3rd Ben Whaley and Rachael Gray – – 1 -6 6 3 3 2 – – 15 pts
4th Joseph Warwicker and James Alexander – – -5 4 3 2 4 4 – – 17 pts
5th Kaitlyn Wyatt and Ethan Sparks – – 4 2 4 4 -6 6 – – 20 pts
Xtremity 420 Winter Championships – Final leaders (28 entries)
1st William Fletcher and Matthew Rayner – Open Male – – 2 -3 3 1 1 1 – – 8 pts
2nd Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland – Open Female – – 5 2 1 -9 3 2 – – 13 pts
3rd Joe Jones and Hennie Burlton – Open Mixed – – 4 4 2 2 2 -29 – – 14 pts
4th Harry George and Ralph Cawthorne – – -8 1 6 3 7 3 – – 20 pts
5th Patrick Bromilow and Thomas Kelsall – – 1 7 4 4 -29 5 – – 21 pts
6th Imogen Wade and Hugo Valentine – – 3 5 5 6 -8 4 – – 23 pts
7th Laragh Epstein and Charlie Howard – – -11 10 7 7 4 7 – – 35 pts
8th Emma Breese and Adam Aziz – – 7 8 11 5 5 -29 – – 36 pts
9th Zac Shepherd and Bea Greenfield – – 10 6 -29 10 9 9 – – 44 pts
10th Arthur Greaves and Angus McEwen – – 6 -29 8 8 6 29 – – 57 pts