Xtremity 420 & 470 Winter Championships – Titles decided at WPNSA

Day 2 of the Xtremity 420 & 470 Winter Championships at Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy.

After three final races for both fleets winners were:

In the 420 William Fletcher and Matthew Rayner (1,1,1) turned-in three back to back wins move ahead of Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland (-9,3,2).

Third place going to Joe Jones and Hennie Burlton (2,2,-29).

In the 470 fleet, Haydn Sewell and Oscar Cawthorne added two race wins to take the title.

Second were Hazel Mcdonell and Oliver Rayne (1,2,3) and third were Ben Whaley and Rachael Gray (3,3,2).

Xtremity 470 Winter Championships – Final leaders (5 entries)

1st Haydn Sewell and Oscar Cawthorne – – 2 1 1 -6 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd Hazel Mcdonell and Oliver Rayner – – -3 3 2 1 2 3 – – 11 pts

3rd Ben Whaley and Rachael Gray – – 1 -6 6 3 3 2 – – 15 pts

4th Joseph Warwicker and James Alexander – – -5 4 3 2 4 4 – – 17 pts

5th Kaitlyn Wyatt and Ethan Sparks – – 4 2 4 4 -6 6 – – 20 pts

Xtremity 420 Winter Championships – Final leaders (28 entries)

1st William Fletcher and Matthew Rayner – Open Male – – 2 -3 3 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd Sabine Potter and Merle Nieuwland – Open Female – – 5 2 1 -9 3 2 – – 13 pts

3rd Joe Jones and Hennie Burlton – Open Mixed – – 4 4 2 2 2 -29 – – 14 pts

4th Harry George and Ralph Cawthorne – – -8 1 6 3 7 3 – – 20 pts

5th Patrick Bromilow and Thomas Kelsall – – 1 7 4 4 -29 5 – – 21 pts

6th Imogen Wade and Hugo Valentine – – 3 5 5 6 -8 4 – – 23 pts

7th Laragh Epstein and Charlie Howard – – -11 10 7 7 4 7 – – 35 pts

8th Emma Breese and Adam Aziz – – 7 8 11 5 5 -29 – – 36 pts

9th Zac Shepherd and Bea Greenfield – – 10 6 -29 10 9 9 – – 44 pts

10th Arthur Greaves and Angus McEwen – – 6 -29 8 8 6 29 – – 57 pts

Full results available here . . .