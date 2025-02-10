Harken RS Sprints Regatta to kick off 2025 racing season

The Harken RS Sprints Regatta will take place at Rutland SC, 26 April – 27 April 2025

To celebrate the start of a superb year of racing five RS classes are invited to the Harken RS Sprints Regatta hosted by the RS Class Association and Rutland Sailing Club.

This event for the RS100, RS300, RS400, RS500 and RS Vareo classes is on the 2025 Rooster National Tour for all the fleets competing.

You can Enter online here now

Note that the helm must be a full member of the RS Class Association and the crew must be either a full or crew member.

The Sprint Regatta for each class will be rounds of short races. The plan is for six races per class per day.

Race Briefing: Fri before 19:30hrs Read online here

Registration: Sat 09:00-11:00hrs upstairs in the clubhouse wetbar

First start: Sat 12:30hrs, Sun 10:30hrs

You can Enter online here now