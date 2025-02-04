Vendee Globe Race – Italy’s Giancarlo Pedote finishes 22nd with eleven still racing

Italy’s Giancarlo Pedote completed his second consecutive Vendée Globe at 08:34hrs Tuesday 4 February.

Pedote crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne in 22nd place. His elapsed time was 85 days, 20 hours and 32 minutes.

There is now a short break before Guirec Soudée (Freelance.com) with 700nm to sail, is expected to finish Friday 7 February.

He will lead home a group of three: Kojiro Shiraishi (DMG Mori Global One), Violette Dorange (Devenir) and Louis Duc (Fives Group – Lantana Environnement) expected to finish Sunday 9 February.

That will leave seven sailors still racing with the fleet tailender Denis Van Weynbergh (D’Ieteren Group) in 33rd, and 4764nm to sail to reach the finish in Les Sables d’Olonne, with an ETA between 27 and 28 February 2025.

To date seven competitors have retired.

Next to Finish ETA:

Guirec Soudée (Freelance.com): Between 7 February 17:00hrs and 8 February 03:00hrs

Kojiro Shiraishi (DMG Mori Global One): 9 February

Violette Dorange (Devenir): 9 February

Louis Duc (Fives Group – Lantana Environnement): 9 February

Sébastien Marsset (Foussier): 10 February

Vendee Globe 2024 Rankings at 10:00 hrs GMT Tuesday 4 February 2025

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – Finished

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – Finished

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – Finished

4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – Finished

5th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm – Finished

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB – Finished

7th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE – Finished

8th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef – Finished

9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – Finished 25 January 2025.

10th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – Finished

11th FRA Clarissa Cremer (L’Occitane en Provence) – Finished

12th GER Boris Herrmann (Malizia – SeaExplorer) – Finished

13th GBR Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) – Finished 30 January 2025

14th FRA Romain Attanasio (Fortinet – Best Western) – Finished

15th FRA Damien Sguin (Groupe Apicil) – Finished

16th FRA Benjamin Ferre (Monnoyeur – Duo For A Job) – Finished

17th FRA Tanguy Le Turquais (Lazare) – Finished

18th SUI Alan Roura (Hublot) – Finished

19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke (MACSF) – Finished

20th FRA Jean Le Cam (Tout commence en Finistère – Armor-Lux) – Finished

21st NZL/USA Conrad Colman (MS Amlin) – Finished

22nd ITA Giancarlo Pedote (Prysmian) – Finished.