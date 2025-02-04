13 teams locked in for the 2025 Admiral’s Cup

The Royal Ocean Racing Club has confirmed that entries for the 2025 Admiral’s Cup have increased to 13 teams.

Preparing for the Admiral’s Cup (16 July to 1 August) recent team entries include the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA), the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM), the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS) and a Baltic Sea team.

At least two more Admiral’s Cup team announcements are expected before the closing date of Friday 28 February 2025, the late entry date is Saturday 1 March 2025.

Admiral’s Cup Race Director, Steve Cole confirmed that teams for the Admiral’s Cup have already entered the inshore RORC Easter Challenge in April and a number of offshore races in the RORC Season’s Points Championship.

The Admiral’s Cup comprises of a mix of inshore and offshore races, based from Cowes UK, culminating with the 2025 Rolex Fastnet Race starting Saturday 26 July.

For the Admiral’s Cup, the RORC race management team at Cowes will be led by PRO Stuart Childerley.

Teams from Great Britain have been the most successful, winning the trophy on nine occasions. Germany has won four times, USA and Australia three times each, with Australia being the holders of this prized trophy. Victories have been achieved for France, Italy, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

