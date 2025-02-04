Athena Racing claims acceptance as the Challenger of Record for the 38th America’s Cup.

Ben Ainslie’s Athena Racing Team has amended its website to confirm Athena Racing as the Challenger of Record for the 38th America’s Cup.

Stating . . . ‘Athena Racing is the Challenger of Record for the 38th America’s Cup. The British team, who races for Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd.’

Describing the the historic moment of the presentation by Bertie Bicket, Chairman of Royal Yacht Squadron Racing, of the Challenge letter, and its acceptance by Gillian Williams, Commodore of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. And stating . . . ‘This signing established Athena Racing as the Challenger of Record for the 38th America’s Cup.’

The Athena Racing website makes no mention of the Ineos Britannia Team – now claimed by Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS Sports group as his challenger for the 38th America’s Cup.

The Athena Racing website continues . . .

The Team made history in 2024, as the first British team in 60 years to qualify for the America’s Cup Match, the first in 90 years to score points in the Match, and the first ever to win the America’s Cup Challenger Series. Their achievements mark Britain’s most successful performance in the competition’s history.

The America’s Cup, the pinnacle of yachting, was first contested in 1851 in Cowes, Isle of Wight and organized by the Royal Yacht Squadron, predating the modern Olympic Games for 45 years. In challenging for a fourth successive America’s Cup, Athena Racing has much needed continuity, the cornerstone of every successful America’s Cup team.

At the time of this posting, The Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd website continues to feature their post of acceptance as Challenger of Record with the strap-line . . .

‘INEOS BRITANNIA represents Royal Yacht SquadronLtd the British entry for the 38th America’s Cup lead by Sir Ben Ainslie’

So some official clarity is still awaited, perhaps from the Defender following their recent meeting in London with the interested parties!

Note: The America’s Cup is officially raced between named sailing/yacht clubs.