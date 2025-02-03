Gillard and Gray winners of 2025 Tiger Trophy

Tom Gillard and Rachel Gray, swapped their Scorpion for a Merlin to win the 2025 Tiger Trophy, the penultimate event of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.

Gillard and Gray (Sheffield Vikings SC/Staunton Harold SC), won on count back from Colin and Oly Murray sailing a Norfolk Punt, with Simon Hawkes taking third in a K1. Hawkes was first Slow fleet finisher.

The John Merricks Tiger Trophy at Rutland Sailing Club was the penultimate event of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.

The final event is the Zhik Oxford Blue, at Oxford SC on the 15 February.

Tiger Trophy 2025 – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (109 entries)

1st Fast Merlin Rocket Tom GILLARD / Rach GRAY – – 8 pts

2nd Fast Norfolk Punt Colin MURRAY / Oly MURRAY – – 8 pts

3rd Slow K1 Simon HAWKES – – 16 pts

4th Slow Streaker Martin PENTY – – 17 pts

5th Fast 505 Roger GILBERT / Ian MITCHELL – – 18 pts

6th Fast 505 Ben McGRANE / James ROSS – – 21 pts

7th Slow Finn Nick CRAIG – – 26 pts

8th Slow GP14 Sam Watson / Charlie Cotter – – 27 pts

9th Fast VX One Andrew WILDE / Jonathan SWAIN – – 28 pts

10th Fast Fireball Dj EDWARDS / Vyv TOWNEND – – 30 pts

11th Fast 505 Michael SIMS / Carl GIBBON – – 43 pts

12th Fast Musto Skiff Andy TARBOTON – – 48 pts

13th Slow RS Vareo Luke FISHER – – 48 pts

14th Fast Osprey Philip MEAKINS / Richard ANDERTON – – 48 pts

15th Fast National 18 Oliver Houseman / Vines & Walton – – 50 pts

16th Slow OK Oliver DAVENPORT – – 51 pts

17th Fast RS300 Josh WILCE – – 52 pts

18th Slow Snipe Matthew WOLSTENHOLME / Eric PAALMAN – – 53 pts

19th Slow Streaker Dave BORRETT – – 54 pts

20th Slow Scorpion David WADE / Ben RAYNER – – 56 pts

Full results here . . .