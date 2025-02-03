Gillard and Gray winners of 2025 Tiger Trophy

Tom Gillard and Rachel Gray, swapped their Scorpion for a Merlin to win the 2025 Tiger Trophy, the penultimate event of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.
Gillard and Gray (Sheffield Vikings SC/Staunton Harold SC), won on count back from Colin and Oly Murray sailing a Norfolk Punt, with Simon Hawkes taking third in a K1. Hawkes was first Slow fleet finisher.
The John Merricks Tiger Trophy at Rutland Sailing Club was the penultimate event of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.
The final event is the Zhik Oxford Blue, at Oxford SC on the 15 February.
Tiger Trophy 2025 – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (109 entries)
1st Fast Merlin Rocket Tom GILLARD / Rach GRAY – – 8 pts
2nd Fast Norfolk Punt Colin MURRAY / Oly MURRAY – – 8 pts
3rd Slow K1 Simon HAWKES – – 16 pts
4th Slow Streaker Martin PENTY – – 17 pts
5th Fast 505 Roger GILBERT / Ian MITCHELL – – 18 pts
6th Fast 505 Ben McGRANE / James ROSS – – 21 pts
7th Slow Finn Nick CRAIG – – 26 pts
8th Slow GP14 Sam Watson / Charlie Cotter – – 27 pts
9th Fast VX One Andrew WILDE / Jonathan SWAIN – – 28 pts
10th Fast Fireball Dj EDWARDS / Vyv TOWNEND – – 30 pts
11th Fast 505 Michael SIMS / Carl GIBBON – – 43 pts
12th Fast Musto Skiff Andy TARBOTON – – 48 pts
13th Slow RS Vareo Luke FISHER – – 48 pts
14th Fast Osprey Philip MEAKINS / Richard ANDERTON – – 48 pts
15th Fast National 18 Oliver Houseman / Vines & Walton – – 50 pts
16th Slow OK Oliver DAVENPORT – – 51 pts
17th Fast RS300 Josh WILCE – – 52 pts
18th Slow Snipe Matthew WOLSTENHOLME / Eric PAALMAN – – 53 pts
19th Slow Streaker Dave BORRETT – – 54 pts
20th Slow Scorpion David WADE / Ben RAYNER – – 56 pts