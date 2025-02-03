World Sailing approves 300 Committee appointments to shape the sport of sailing through 2025-2028

World Sailing’s Council has officially approved the appointment to 20 Committees for 2025-2028.

The World Sailing Council appoints Committees to consider Submissions for change in major policy areas. They consist of up to 15 members who are appointed at the General Assembly meeting, once every four years.

David Graham, World Sailing Chief Executive Officer, said . . .

“The entire sport of sailing is fortunate to have the support of so many dedicated volunteers willing to lend their experience for the benefit of the sport.

Committee and Sub-Committee members provide advice and recommendations on policy and regulations. These members volunteer their time to shape sailing and enrich the experience of sailors at all levels, in all regions and in all areas of the sport.”

World Sailing Committees 2025-2028

Equipment Committee

Equipment Rules Sub-committee

Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Committee

Events Committee

Governance Committee

Growth of Sailing Committee

International Judges Sub-committee

International Measurers Sub-committee

International Umpires Sub-committee

Match Racing Committee

Oceanic & Offshore Committee

Para Sailing Committee

Race Management Sub-committee

Race Officials Committee

Racing Rules Committee

Regional Games Committee

Special Regulations Sub-committee

Specialist Sailing Committee

Team Racing Committee

Youth Events Committee

Read more here . . .