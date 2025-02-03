Vendee Globe – Damien Seguin crossed the finish line in 15th position

Damien Seguin crossed the finish line of his second consecutive Vendée Globe, in 15th position.
At 45, the disabled skipper succeeded in his bet to continue sailing at the highest level, even if, by his own admission, this second round the world race was “a battle against himself”.
Like a true champion he fought hard until the end, under pressure he held on to his 15th place as three rivals pressed hard only a few miles behind as he approached the line on a cold Monday morning.
Arrival time (UTC) Monday 3 February 2025 at 08:33
Race time 84d 20h 31min 48s
Difference from race winner 20d 01h 08min 59s
Arnaud Boissières, skipper of the recently dismasted La Mie Câline has been forced to retire from the race. He took this decision on Sunday 2 February.
Vendee Globe 2024 Rankings at 10:00 hrs GMT Monday 3 February 2025
1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – Finished
2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – Finished
3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – Finished
4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – Finished
5th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm – Finished
6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB – Finished
7th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE – Finished
8th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef – Finished
9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – Finished 25 January 2025.
10th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – Finished
11th FRA Clarissa Cremer (L’Occitane en Provence) – Finished
12th GER Boris Herrmann (Malizia – SeaExplorer) – Finished
13th GBR Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) – Finished 30 January 2025
14th FRA Romain Attanasio (Fortinet – Best Western) – Finished
15th FRA Damien Sguin (Groupe Apicil) – Finished
16th FRA Benjamin Ferre (Monnoyeur – Duo For A Job) – Finished
17th FRA Tanguy Le Turquais (Lazare) – Finished
18th SUI Alan Roura (Hublot) – Finished
Next to Finish:
19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke (MACSF) – ETA 3 Feb
20th FRA Jean Le Cam (Tout commence en Finistère – Armor-Lux) – ETA 4 Feb
21st NZL/USA Conrad Colman (MS Amlin) – ETA 4 Feb
22nd ITA Giancarlo Pedote (Prysmian)- ETA 4 Feb