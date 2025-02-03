Vendee Globe – Damien Seguin crossed the finish line in 15th position

Damien Seguin crossed the finish line of his second consecutive Vendée Globe, in 15th position.

At 45, the disabled skipper succeeded in his bet to continue sailing at the highest level, even if, by his own admission, this second round the world race was “a battle against himself”.

Like a true champion he fought hard until the end, under pressure he held on to his 15th place as three rivals pressed hard only a few miles behind as he approached the line on a cold Monday morning.

Arrival time (UTC) Monday 3 February 2025 at 08:33

Race time 84d 20h 31min 48s

Difference from race winner 20d 01h 08min 59s

Arnaud Boissières, skipper of the recently dismasted La Mie Câline has been forced to retire from the race. He took this decision on Sunday 2 February.

Vendee Globe 2024 Rankings at 10:00 hrs GMT Monday 3 February 2025

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – Finished

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – Finished

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – Finished

4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – Finished

5th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm – Finished

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB – Finished

7th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE – Finished

8th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef – Finished

9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – Finished 25 January 2025.

10th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – Finished

11th FRA Clarissa Cremer (L’Occitane en Provence) – Finished

12th GER Boris Herrmann (Malizia – SeaExplorer) – Finished

13th GBR Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) – Finished 30 January 2025

14th FRA Romain Attanasio (Fortinet – Best Western) – Finished

15th FRA Damien Sguin (Groupe Apicil) – Finished

16th FRA Benjamin Ferre (Monnoyeur – Duo For A Job) – Finished

17th FRA Tanguy Le Turquais (Lazare) – Finished

18th SUI Alan Roura (Hublot) – Finished

Next to Finish:

19th FRA/GER Isabelle Joschke (MACSF) – ETA 3 Feb

20th FRA Jean Le Cam (Tout commence en Finistère – Armor-Lux) – ETA 4 Feb

21st NZL/USA Conrad Colman (MS Amlin) – ETA 4 Feb

22nd ITA Giancarlo Pedote (Prysmian)- ETA 4 Feb