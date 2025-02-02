Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja – Jonny Rogers claims 4th overall in 420+ fleet

Turkey’s Erkut Budak, together with Juan Lleonart and Sweden’s Alexander Forssén make up the Overall and U16 podiums.

Top British competitor was Jonny Rogers, fourth overall and U16M, from Hayling Island SC.

First in the u13M was Rogel Parra of Spain (16th overall) with second Charlie Holland (23rd overall) from Royal Lymington YC, and third Giorgos Papavasileiou of Greece (25th overall).

In the women Lilou Backes of France won the U16W and U13W titles and was 12th overall.

British U13W Cara Lynch 19th and Nikole Victoria Douglass 23rd.

Euromarina Optimist Torrevieja – Final Overall leaders (427 entries)

1st TUR 1122 Mehmet Erkut BUDAK – – 70 pts

2nd ESP 3570 Juan LLEONART – – 77 pts

3rd SWE 4921 Alexander Forssén FORSSÉN – – 84 pts

4th GBR 6611 Jonny ROGERS – – 106 pts

5th ESP 3696 Alejandro VALERO RUIZ – – 130 pts

6th SWE 4922 Ernst AAKESSON – – 135 pts

7th FRA 3075 Charles GANIVET – – 153 pts

8th PER 368 Joaquin ACEVEDO AGUILA PARDO – – 154 pts

9th ESP 3148 Oliver IGLESIAS – – 158 pts

10th ESP 3388 Lluc GARCÉS BURGUÉS – – 159 pts

Full results available here . . .