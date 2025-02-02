iQFOiL International Games Grand Final – Gold and Bronze for British women in Lanzarote

Britain’s Emma Wilson made no mistakes in the women’s Grand Final, winning the first race to take the overall title.

Second was Shahar Tibi (ISR and third Islay Watson (GBR) to complete the podium.

In the men Johan Soe (DEN) required two races to confirm his overall victory, recovering from a fourth in the first race.

Second was Nicolo Renna (ITA) and third Manolo Modena (ITA).

The format of the iQFOiL Grand Final is between the top four, with the top two from the Semi-Final joining the top two from the Opening Series.

The first competitor to win two races is crowned champion, both Wilson and Soe carried a win forward into the Final.

iQFOiL International Games – Women Grand Final

1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 1 1

2nd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 2 2

3rd GBR 20 Islay WATSON – – 3 3

4th POL 6 Anastasia VALKEVICH – – 4 4

iQFOiL International – Men Games Grand Final

1st DEN 37 Johan SØE – – 4 1 1

2nd ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA – – 1 3 2

3rd ITA 27 Manolo MODENA – – 2 2 3

4th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 3 4 4

Full results available here . . .