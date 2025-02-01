iQFOiL International Games – Wilson and Watson into Lanzarote Grand Final

Course and Sprint Slalom racing replaced the Marathon as the top eight sailors in each fleet secure their spots for the iQFOiL International Games Grand Final.

In the Women’s fleet, Emma Wilson (GBR ) delivered another solid performance, finishing second in both races and maintaining a 12-point lead at the top of the rankings heading into the final day.

Wilson and Shahar Tibi (ISR) are seeded into the women’s Grand Final.

Islay Watson (GBR) finishing 5th will also feature in the Medal Series.

The Men’s fleet overall leader Johan Søe (DEN) kicking off the day with another win, reinforcing his stronghold at the top of the rankings.

Søe and Nicolo Renna (ITA)are seeded into the men’s Grand Final.

Sunday will see the first test of a new Medal Series format, designed to make the final battle for the title more intense and engaging:

Quarter-Final : Sailors ranked 5th to 8th compete, with the top two advancing to the Semi-Final.

: Sailors ranked compete, with the advancing to the Semi-Final. Semi-Final : The top two from the Quarter-Final meet the sailors ranked 4th and 3rd from the Opening Series. Again, the best two move forward.

: The top two from the Quarter-Final meet the sailors ranked from the Opening Series. Again, the best two move forward. Grand Final : The top two from the Semi-Final will join the top two from the Opening Series. The first sailor to win two races will be crowned champion .

: The will from the Opening Series. The first sailor to win will be crowned . Opening Series Reward: The leader of the Opening Series enters the Grand Final with one race win already secured, while the second-ranked sailor enters with zero. The final ranking is decided based on numbers of bullets and finishing order in the very last race.

Women after 16 races, 2 discard (33 entries)

1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 31 pts

2nd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 43 pts

3rd POL 6 Anastasia VALKEVICH – – 61 pts

4th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 79 pts

5th GBR 20 Islay WATSON – – 80 pts

6th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 83 pts

7th GER 799 Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – – 85 pts

8th CRO 9 Palma ČARGO – – 96 pts

Men after 16 races, 2 discard (61 entries)

1st DEN 37 Johan SØE – – 39 pts

2nd ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA – – 71 pts

3rd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 81 pts

4th ESP 4 Nacho BALTASAR – – 103 pts

5th ITA 27 Manolo MODENA – – 104 pts

6th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 108.3 pts

7th LTU 7 Rytis JASIUNAS – – 110 pts

8th FRA 4 Mestre ADRIEN – – 110 pts

