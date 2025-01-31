iQFOiL International Games – Emma Wilson regains lead after Day 3

Four course races completed in each fleet under winds from north-east exceeding 20 knots and rough sea state.

In the Women’s fleet, Emma Wilson (GBR 7) reclaimed the lead with a dominant two-race win performance and is five points ahead of Shahar Tibi (ISR 3). Britain’s Islay Watson remains fifth and Darcy Shaw is now 9th.

Theresa Steinlein (GER 799) moved up to third overall, with Anastasia Valkevich (POL 6) one point off the podium event though she claimed a win today.

In the Men’s fleet, Manolo Modena (ITA 27) won three of the day’s four races his incredible showing moved him to fifth place overall and firmly established him as a rising star in the fleet.

Despite not having his best day, Johan Søe (DEN 37) retained a 16pt overall lead, holding off Nicolas Goyard (FRA 465) in second. Nicolò Renna (ITA 150) is third, though his scorecard is tainted by a high discard of 36th today.

GBR’s Andy Brown is 10th and Finn Hawkins eleventh.

Women after 13 races, 2 discard (33 entries)

1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 26 pts

2nd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 31 pts

3rd GER 799 Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – – 53 pts

4th POL 6 Anastasia VALKEVICH – – 54 pts

5th GBR 20 Islay WATSON – – 54 pts

6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 57 pts

7th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 59 pts

8th CRO 9 Palma ČARGO – – 73 pts

9th GBR 309 Darcey SHAW – – 92 pts

10th FRA 31 Lola SORIN – – 93 pts

Men after 13 races, 2 discard (61 entries)

1st DEN 37 Johan SØE – – 28 pts

2nd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 44 pts

3rd ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA – – 53 pts

4th ESP 4 Nacho BALTASAR – – 64 pts

5th ITA 27 Manolo MODENA – – 72 pts

6th LTU 7 Rytis JASIUNAS – – 85 pts

7th FRA 4 Mestre ADRIEN – – 88 pts

8th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 92.4 pts

9th FRA 57 Louis PIGNOLET – – 97 pts

10th GBR 360 Andy BROWN – – 99 pts

11th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS – – 100 pts

