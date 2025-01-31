iQFOiL International Games – Emma Wilson regains lead after Day 3

Four course races completed in each fleet under winds from north-east exceeding 20 knots and rough sea state.
In the Women’s fleet, Emma Wilson (GBR 7) reclaimed the lead with a dominant two-race win performance and is five points ahead of Shahar Tibi (ISR 3). Britain’s Islay Watson remains fifth and Darcy Shaw is now 9th.
Theresa Steinlein (GER 799) moved up to third overall, with Anastasia Valkevich (POL 6) one point off the podium event though she claimed a win today.
In the Men’s fleet, Manolo Modena (ITA 27) won three of the day’s four races his incredible showing moved him to fifth place overall and firmly established him as a rising star in the fleet.
Despite not having his best day, Johan Søe (DEN 37) retained a 16pt overall lead, holding off Nicolas Goyard (FRA 465) in second. Nicolò Renna (ITA 150) is third, though his scorecard is tainted by a high discard of 36th today.
GBR’s Andy Brown is 10th and Finn Hawkins eleventh.
Women after 13 races, 2 discard (33 entries)
1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 26 pts
2nd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 31 pts
3rd GER 799 Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – – 53 pts
4th POL 6 Anastasia VALKEVICH – – 54 pts
5th GBR 20 Islay WATSON – – 54 pts
6th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 57 pts
7th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 59 pts
8th CRO 9 Palma ČARGO – – 73 pts
9th GBR 309 Darcey SHAW – – 92 pts
10th FRA 31 Lola SORIN – – 93 pts
Men after 13 races, 2 discard (61 entries)
1st DEN 37 Johan SØE – – 28 pts
2nd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 44 pts
3rd ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA – – 53 pts
4th ESP 4 Nacho BALTASAR – – 64 pts
5th ITA 27 Manolo MODENA – – 72 pts
6th LTU 7 Rytis JASIUNAS – – 85 pts
7th FRA 4 Mestre ADRIEN – – 88 pts
8th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 92.4 pts
9th FRA 57 Louis PIGNOLET – – 97 pts
10th GBR 360 Andy BROWN – – 99 pts
11th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS – – 100 pts