GJW Direct Bloody Mary – Jono Pank makes history at 50th QMSC Pursuit Race

Firefly helm Jono Pank made history with two GJW Bloody Mary wins in a row.

This year at the 50th edition of the Bloody Mary Pursuit Race at Queen Mary SC, Jono Pank sailing a Firefly with Isobel Bretherton scored a second Bloody Mary win, following on his win last year (2025) with son Freddie.

Second was another Firefly, that of Angus Cook and Lucie Hopkins, and third the Mirror of Ian and Ted Dobson.

The race was the sixth event of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.

2026 GJW Bloody Mary Pursuit Race – Final Leaders (124 entries)

1st Firefly – Jono PANK / Isobel BRETHERTON

2nd Firefly – Angus COOK / Lucie HOPKINS

3rd Mirror – Ian DOBSON / Ted DOBSON

4th 2000 – Simon HORSFIELD / Katie HORSFIELD

5th 2000 – Benjamin PASCOE / Sam PASCOE Junior

6th National 12 – Graham CAMM / Zoe BALLANTYNE

7th Merlin Rocket – Arran HOLMAN / Tom PYGALL

8th Firefly – Jason ALDOUS / Josephine MASON

9th RS200 – Ben WHALEY / Isobel STEWART

10th Firefly – Nigel WAKEFIELD / Leila FARMER

11th RS400 – Mike SIMS / Jack HOLDEN

12th ILCA 7 – Archie MUNRO-PRICE

13th Merlin Rocket – Ben SAXTON / Rupert WHITE

14th Firefly – Thommie GRIT / Stephen CARVER

15th Streaker – Ian MORGAN

16th RS200 – Ian MARTIN / Chris MARTIN

17th RS400 – Richard GRAY / Jon DYAS

18th Enterprise – Paul BURGOINE / Livia JENKINS

19th ILCA 6 – Corneille LEPRINCE Junior

20th RS200 – Joe JONES / Tristan ALHEID Junior

Full results available here . . .