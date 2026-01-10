GJW Direct Bloody Mary – Jono Pank makes history at 50th QMSC Pursuit Race

Firefly helm Jono Pank made history with two GJW Bloody Mary wins in a row.
This year at the 50th edition of the Bloody Mary Pursuit Race at Queen Mary SC, Jono Pank sailing a Firefly with Isobel Bretherton scored a second Bloody Mary win, following on his win last year (2025) with son Freddie.
Second was another Firefly, that of Angus Cook and Lucie Hopkins, and third the Mirror of Ian and Ted Dobson.
The race was the sixth event of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.
2026 GJW Bloody Mary Pursuit Race – Final Leaders (124 entries)
1st Firefly – Jono PANK / Isobel BRETHERTON
2nd Firefly – Angus COOK / Lucie HOPKINS
3rd Mirror – Ian DOBSON / Ted DOBSON
4th 2000 – Simon HORSFIELD / Katie HORSFIELD
5th 2000 – Benjamin PASCOE / Sam PASCOE Junior
6th National 12 – Graham CAMM / Zoe BALLANTYNE
7th Merlin Rocket – Arran HOLMAN / Tom PYGALL
8th Firefly – Jason ALDOUS / Josephine MASON
9th RS200 – Ben WHALEY / Isobel STEWART
10th Firefly – Nigel WAKEFIELD / Leila FARMER
11th RS400 – Mike SIMS / Jack HOLDEN
12th ILCA 7 – Archie MUNRO-PRICE
13th Merlin Rocket – Ben SAXTON / Rupert WHITE
14th Firefly – Thommie GRIT / Stephen CARVER
15th Streaker – Ian MORGAN
16th RS200 – Ian MARTIN / Chris MARTIN
17th RS400 – Richard GRAY / Jon DYAS
18th Enterprise – Paul BURGOINE / Livia JENKINS
19th ILCA 6 – Corneille LEPRINCE Junior
20th RS200 – Joe JONES / Tristan ALHEID Junior