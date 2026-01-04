GWSC cancel Sunday’s Grand Prix due to extremely cold weather conditions

Grafham Water Sailing Club took the reluctant decision to cancel Sunday’s 2026 Grand Prix.

The decision followed forecasts for the day of the Grafham Grand Prix (4 Dec), of extremely cold weather with temperatures to barely rise above freezing at any point during the day, and a significant wind chill factor.

In doing so they considered the safety and well-being of both competitors and volunteer helpers, not only on the water itself but also off the water rigging, launching and derigging, and driving to and from the event.

They are currently exploring the possibility of rescheduling the event before the conclusion of the 2025/26 Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series and will contact you again shortly to confirm the situation.

The next Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series event is the Bloody Mary, at Queen Mary SC 10 Jan 2026.