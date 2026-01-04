Jules Verne Trophy – Sodebo 3 falls behind record pace

The Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3, of Skipper Thomas Coville and his team have fallen behind record pace in their attempt on the Jules Verne Trophy world record.

At 17:15 hrs GMT Sunday 4 January, Sodebo 3 is sailing at 32.8 knots passing Cambell Island in the Pacific below New Zealand, with gusts nearing 45 knots and a well-formed 5-meter sea.

For the first time since they left Quessant, France on the 15 December 2025, they have slipped 33 nm behind the record pace set by Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017 (40 days 23 h 30 m 30 sec).



Meanwhile the other Jules Verne competitor . . . The Famous Project CIC on IDEC Sport, have passed Point Nemo, after 36 days 3 hrs 49 min, and are approaching Cape Horn expected to be reached Tuesday 6 January, possibly rounding in daylight.