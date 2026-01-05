ILCA Oceania & Australian Open Championships – Day 3 End of qualifying

Day 3 of the ILCA Oceania & Australian Open Championships, hosted by the Royal YC of Tasmania.
End of qualifying sees Matt Wearn leading the ILCA 7, Emma Plasschaert and Maria Erdi tied for the lead in the ILCA 6, and Murray Duthi and Thomas Cooper tied for the lead in the ILCA 4.
Britain’s Matilda Nicholls is 7th overall in the ILCA 6 mixed fleet and Jon Emmett is 15th overall.
Six more races are scheduled over the next three days.
ILCA 7 male Leaders after Qualification:
1st AUS Matt Wearn – – 1 1 4 2 -11 1 – – 9 pts
2nd AUS Ethan McAullay – – 2 3 -12 3 5 3 – – 16 pts
3rd AUS Zac Littlewood – – 3 2 -20 4 1 10 – – 20 pts
4th NED Duko Bos – – 4 4 3 -9 3 7 – – 21 pts
5th IRL Finn Lynch – – 9 5 1 1 -10 8 – – 24 pts
6th AUS Eddie Reid – – 6 6 -8 6 7 4 – – 29 pts
ILCA 6 mixed Leaders after Qualification:
1st BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 1 1 3 1 -6 1 – – 7 pts
2nd HUN Maria Erdi – – 1 -2 1 1 2 2 – – 7 pts
3rd AUS Sylvie Stannage – – 3 3 1 5 -8 1 – – 13 pts
4th AUS Jasper Stay M U19 – – -8 4 2 4 2 2 – – 14 pts
5th AUS Frances Beebe – – 3 3 3 2 -9 4 – – 15 pts
6th AUS Zoe Thomson – – 4 5 2 2 -7 3 – – 16 pts
GBR:
7th GBR Matilda Nicholls – – 5 -8 4 3 3 8 – – 23 pts
ILCA 4 mixed U18 Leaders after Qualification:
1st AUS Murray Duthie – – -11 3 1 3 1 1 – – 9 pts
2nd AUS Thomas Cooper – – 1 1 3 2 2 -4 – – 9 pts
3rd AUS Callum Simmons – – -4 4 2 2 1 1 – – 10 pts
4th AUS Harry Hogan – – 5 2 1 3 2 -11 – – 13 pts
5th AUS Morgan Grieve – – 3 3 -27 4 5 2 – – 17 pts
6th AUS Zac Howell – – 3 4 3 6 4 -19 – – 20 pts
Full results available here . . .