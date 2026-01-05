ILCA Oceania & Australian Open Championships – Day 3 End of qualifying

Day 3 of the ILCA Oceania & Australian Open Championships, hosted by the Royal YC of Tasmania.

End of qualifying sees Matt Wearn leading the ILCA 7, Emma Plasschaert and Maria Erdi tied for the lead in the ILCA 6, and Murray Duthi and Thomas Cooper tied for the lead in the ILCA 4.

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls is 7th overall in the ILCA 6 mixed fleet and Jon Emmett is 15th overall.

Six more races are scheduled over the next three days.

ILCA 7 male Leaders after Qualification:

1st AUS Matt Wearn – – 1 1 4 2 -11 1 – – 9 pts

2nd AUS Ethan McAullay – – 2 3 -12 3 5 3 – – 16 pts

3rd AUS Zac Littlewood – – 3 2 -20 4 1 10 – – 20 pts

4th NED Duko Bos – – 4 4 3 -9 3 7 – – 21 pts

5th IRL Finn Lynch – – 9 5 1 1 -10 8 – – 24 pts

6th AUS Eddie Reid – – 6 6 -8 6 7 4 – – 29 pts

ILCA 6 mixed Leaders after Qualification:

1st BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 1 1 3 1 -6 1 – – 7 pts

2nd HUN Maria Erdi – – 1 -2 1 1 2 2 – – 7 pts

3rd AUS Sylvie Stannage – – 3 3 1 5 -8 1 – – 13 pts

4th AUS Jasper Stay M U19 – – -8 4 2 4 2 2 – – 14 pts

5th AUS Frances Beebe – – 3 3 3 2 -9 4 – – 15 pts

6th AUS Zoe Thomson – – 4 5 2 2 -7 3 – – 16 pts

GBR:

7th GBR Matilda Nicholls – – 5 -8 4 3 3 8 – – 23 pts

ILCA 4 mixed U18 Leaders after Qualification:

1st AUS Murray Duthie – – -11 3 1 3 1 1 – – 9 pts

2nd AUS Thomas Cooper – – 1 1 3 2 2 -4 – – 9 pts

3rd AUS Callum Simmons – – -4 4 2 2 1 1 – – 10 pts

4th AUS Harry Hogan – – 5 2 1 3 2 -11 – – 13 pts

5th AUS Morgan Grieve – – 3 3 -27 4 5 2 – – 17 pts

6th AUS Zac Howell – – 3 4 3 6 4 -19 – – 20 pts

Full results available here . . .