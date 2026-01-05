Kite, Wing and Windsurf Ice Sailing look to Winter Olympics

Ice Sailing as an Olympic Sport has regained interest with the announcement of the 2026 Ice and Snow Sailing World Championships.

When I say Ice Sailing in this context, I am referring to three of the newer ice-sail classes . . . Kite, Wing, and Windsurf rather than the traditional ice boats such as the long established DN class.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is known to be looking at new niche events to widen the audience base for the Olympics both Summer and Winter Games.

This includes existing Olympic events updating their formats to better match modern expectations, and traditional sailing events are coming under pressure, with World Sailing looking at possible changes to the event race formats to increase the popularity of its Summer Games events.

Over recent Games, foil-board and kite powered board events have replaced traditional dinghy and keel boat classes.

In expectation of further changes, World Sailing is encouraging the Olympic sailing classes to trial formats that avoid any event result being decided before the final race.

Ice Sailing does not take part in the Olympic Winter Games, but this could all change with the growing popularity of Kite, Wing, and Windsurf board events.

The World Ice and Snow Sailing Association (WISSA) is bringing the world’s fastest ice and snow sailors together for the 2026 World Championships on the frozen waters of Lake Mälaren in Västerås, Sweden, over the 16-21 February.

If that event manages to achieve a viable regatta, the IOC could decide that this is a way to widen the audience for the Winter Games, particularly with a younger audience that prefers streaming media.

Ice Sailing is not the only sport looking to join the Winter Games.

The Union Cycliste Internationale has reportedly opened discussion with the IOC for Cyclocross to join the 2030 Winter Games in the French Alps.

The IOC has delayed any decision until the summer, making clear there is institutional resistance to stretching the programme beyond traditional winter sports.

Event details – 2026 Ice and Snow Sailing World Championships