ILCA Oceania & Australian Open Championships – Day 4

Day 4 of the ILCA Oceania & Australian Open Championships, hosted by the Royal YC of Tasmania.

First day of Final Series racing sees Aussie Matt Wearn (1, 2) with a 16 pt lead in the ILCA 7, ahead of Zac Littlewood (7, 1).

Emma Plasschaert BEL (2, 1) leading the ILCA 6 gold fleet one point ahead of Maria Erdi HUN (1, 3).

Callum Simmons AUS (2, 4) is new leader in the ILCA 4 gold fleet, two points clear of Harry Hogan (4, 1).

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (11, 8) drops to 9th overall in the ILCA 6 mixed fleet, with Jon Emmett 20th overall.

Four more races are scheduled over the next two days.

Full results available here . . .