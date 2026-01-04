ILCA Oceania & Australian Open Championships – Finn Lynch hits the front on Day 2

Dramatic change on Day 2 of the ILCA Oceania & Australian Open Championships, hosted by the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania.

Ireland’s Finn Lynch won both ILCA 7 races to move into second behind Aussie Olympic champion Matt Wearn (4, 2), with Ethan McAullay AUS (12, 3) tied in third place with Duke Bos NED (3, 9).

Wearn maintains an eight point lead in the 40 strong ILCA 7 fleet with a consistent 1, 1, 4, 2 scoreline in the 12 race series . . . No GBR entry.

In the women’s ILCA 6, Maria Erdi of Hungary won both her flight races to take a one point lead ahead of Emma Plasschaert BEL (3, 1).

Frances 6Beebe AUS (3, 2) is third and Sylvie Stannageaus AUS (1, 5) fourth.

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (4, 3) gained two places to ninth overall in the 74 strong mixed fleet. Jon Emmett GBR (8, 10) drops to 13th overall.

In the ILCA 4 mixed fleet, Australia’s Thomas Cooper (3, 2) goes clear leader from Hugh Healy AUS (7, 1) with Harry Hogan AUS (1, 3) third and Callum Simmons (2, 2) fourth, all male U18.

Leading female is Ruby Carter AUS in 7th overall . . . No GBR entry.

Full results available here . . .