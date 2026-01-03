ILCA Oceania & Australian Open Championships – Day 1

First day of the 2026 ILCA Oceania & Australian Open Championships, hosted by the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania, saw Matt Wearn AUS and Emma Plasschaert BEL top their leader boards.

Double Olympic champion Matt Wearn won his first two races to lead the 40 strong ILCA 7 fleet from Zac Littlewood (3, 2) and Ethan McAullay (2, 3) with Duke Bos BEL (4, 4) fourth . . . No GBR entry.

In the ILCA 6 Emma Plasschaert also won her first two races to lead from Casey Imeneo AUS (2, 1) and Maria Erdi HUN (1, 2).

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (5, 8) is 11th, and Jon Emmett (6, 7) 12th in the mixed 74 strong fleet.

In the 77 strong ILCA 4 fleet, Australia’s Thomas Cooper and Hugh Healy both won their flight races, and lead from Oskar Bromberger AUS (2, 2) and Morgan Grieve AUS (3, 3) . . . No GBR entry.

