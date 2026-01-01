Jules Verne Trophy – Sodebo 3 slow as they pass Cape Leeuwin

After 16 days 14 hrs the Ultim Trimaran Sodebo 3, of Skipper Thomas Coville and his team, maintain a small lead in their attempt on the Jules Verne Trophy world record.

At 10:00 hrs GMT on New Years day they remain 183 nm ahead of record pace set by Francis Joyon on IDEC Sport in 2017 (40 days 23 h 30 m 30 sec).

Sailing at 32 knots they are past Kerguelen and tracking below Australia, passing Cape Leeuwin.



The French team of Thomas Coville, Benjamin Schwartz, Frédéric Denis, Pierre Leboucher, Léonard Legrand, Guillaume Pirouelle and Nicolas Troussel have maintained record pace since their 15 December 2025 start.

Sodebo 3 is 3,472 nm behind the other Jules Verne competitor, The Famous Project CIC on IDEC Sport, who are approaching Point Nemo, sailing at 20 knots, on the way to rounding Cape Horn.