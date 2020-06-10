Vendée Globe confirms race start date and entry status

Start date of the ninth Vendée Globe is confirmed for 8 November 2020, at 12:02hrs UTC off Sables d’Olonne, France.

35 candidates have set themselves up to be on the starting line.

Still to complete registration is the British entry Alex Thomson (GBR, Hugo Boss) who has to sail an additional 2,000-mile qualifying distance.

As it stands 18 skippers have completed their registration. 17 still have to sail a 2,000-mile solo course or compete in and finish the equivalent of a transatlantic race, or complete their registration paperwork for the Vendée Globe.

Among the 18 who have completed registration are the British entries: Samantha Davies (GBR, Initiatives-Cœur) and Miranda Merron (GBR, Campagne de France).

Entry Registrations close on Tuesday 1 September, by which date competitors have to have complete any additional qualifying distance required.

Additional race – Saturday 4 July 2020: Vendée – Arctique – Les Sables d’Olonne

Following the cancellation of The Transat CIC and the New York – Vendée Les Sables d’Olonne, the IMOCA class has set up a brand new race.

This is a 3600-mile race with the start and finish line in place off Les Sables d’Olonne, with waypoints to the West of Iceland and the North of the Azores. The planned start date is 4 July.

The SAEM Vendée has also taken the decision to set up a Start Village.

This will open on Saturday 17 October. It will turn into the Race Village on 8 November, then the Finish Village to welcome the skippers home from their round the world race.

The arrangements for the general public will be adapted to public health requirements which may affect sporting events and they will have to be approved by the relevant authorities.

The Vendée Globe will probably welcome six women this time, which represents 17% of the fleet, 12 skippers from outside of France (34%), 17 who have already taken part and 18 boats with foils.

See entry lists and status here . . .

