Sam Davies (Initiatives-Coeur) crosses finish line of Vendée Globe in 13th place

Briton Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Coeur) crossed the finish line of the Vendée Globe in 13th place at 10:15 hrs UTC Thursday.

Her elapsed time for the race is 80 days 22 hrs 13 mins.

Davies finishes the race for the second time after taking fourth in the 2008 race and abandoning into Cape Town on the last race after hitting an object and retiring after a dismasting in 2012.

13th is not the result the highly talented and vastly experienced Davies wanted when she came into this race, not least as she had recently taken third in The Transat and sixth on the New York Vendée – Les Sables d’Olonne.

She suffered several annoying, time consuming technical problems at just the wrong times, most notably just missing out a few miles behind Herrmann and her close friend and rival Justine Mettraux when they both escaped on to the system in front.

She finishes 11 hrs 56 mins behind Germany’s 12th placed Boris Herrmann.

Arrival time (UTC) – Thursday 30 January 2025 at 10:15

Race time – 80d 22h 13min 39s

Difference from race winner 16d 02h 50min 50s

Davies covered theoretical course of 23 906 miles at an average speed of 12.31 knots.

With an actual course distance of 28 584 miles at an average speed of 14.72 knots.

NEWS UPDATE 13:50 hrs, 20 January

Arnaud Boissières’ skipper of La Mie Câline, has dismasted this Thursday.

Currently 27th in the race he is more than 2,500 miles from the finish, at the longitude of Cape Verde in a group of five skippers. Arnaud explained that he had secured his boat.