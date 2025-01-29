iQFOiL International Games – Emma Wilson leads on day 1 in Lanzarote

The 2025 iQFOiL International Games got underway Wednesday in Lanzarote, providing an early season start for the Olympic class.
In the Women’s fleet, Britain’s Emma Wilson (GBR) leads, Islay Watson takes fourth and Darcy Shaw seventh in the day’s variable and often punishing conditions.
Shahar Tibi (ISR) is second after a third and a second in the afternoon races, and Olympic Champion Marta Maggetti (ITA) is third, after winning the last and windiest race of the day with new 7.3 meter sail.
Nacho Baltasar (ESP) is the leader in the Men’s fleet.
Following Nacho in the ranking are Johan Søe (DEN), finishing with a win, and Nicholas Goyard (FRA) third. Best placed Brit is Finn Hawkins in eighth with Andy Brown tenth.
For Day 2 the forecasts predict even stronger winds before lighter breezes arrive for the weekend.
Women after 3 races, 1 discard (33 entries)
1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 3 1 -4 – – 4 pts
2nd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – -8 3 2 – – 5 pts
3rd ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – -11 5 1 – – 6 pts
4th GBR 20 Islay WATSON – – 4 2 -13 – – 6 pts
5th FRA 31 Lola SORIN – – 2 -16 5 – – 7 pts
6th POL 6 Anastasia VALKEVICH – – 1 -8 8 – – 9 pts
7th GBR 309 Darcey SHAW – – 7 4 -9 – – 11 pts
8th GER 799 Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – – 9 DNC 3 – – 12 pts
9th CZE 98 Barbora SVIKOVA – – -14 6 6 – – 12 pts
10th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – -26 7 7 – – 14 pts
Men after 4 races, 1 discard (61 entries)
1st ESP 4 Nacho BALTASAR SUMMERS – – 1 3 1 -32 – – 5 pts
2nd DEN 37 Johan SØE – – 3 -31 4 1 – – 8 pts
3rd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 4 -31 2 3 – – 9 pts
4th ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA – – -9 9 3 2 – – 14 pts
5th FRA 152 Tom ARNOUX – – -13 1 8 6 – – 15 pts
6th LTU 7 Rytis JASIUNAS – – 2 1 13 -14 – – 16 pts
7th NED 17 Joost VINK – – 6 1 -40 11 – – 18 pts
8th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS – – -24 3 11 4 – – 18 pts
9th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 5 7 6 DNC – – 18 pts
10th GBR 360 Andy BROWN – – 14 3 -24 8 – – 25 pts