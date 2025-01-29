iQFOiL International Games – Emma Wilson leads on day 1 in Lanzarote

The 2025 iQFOiL International Games got underway Wednesday in Lanzarote, providing an early season start for the Olympic class.

In the Women’s fleet, Britain’s Emma Wilson (GBR) leads, Islay Watson takes fourth and Darcy Shaw seventh in the day’s variable and often punishing conditions.

Shahar Tibi (ISR) is second after a third and a second in the afternoon races, and Olympic Champion Marta Maggetti (ITA) is third, after winning the last and windiest race of the day with new 7.3 meter sail.

Nacho Baltasar (ESP) is the leader in the Men’s fleet.

Following Nacho in the ranking are Johan Søe (DEN), finishing with a win, and Nicholas Goyard (FRA) third. Best placed Brit is Finn Hawkins in eighth with Andy Brown tenth.

For Day 2 the forecasts predict even stronger winds before lighter breezes arrive for the weekend.

Women after 3 races, 1 discard (33 entries)

1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 3 1 -4 – – 4 pts

2nd ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – -8 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – -11 5 1 – – 6 pts

4th GBR 20 Islay WATSON – – 4 2 -13 – – 6 pts

5th FRA 31 Lola SORIN – – 2 -16 5 – – 7 pts

6th POL 6 Anastasia VALKEVICH – – 1 -8 8 – – 9 pts

7th GBR 309 Darcey SHAW – – 7 4 -9 – – 11 pts

8th GER 799 Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – – 9 DNC 3 – – 12 pts

9th CZE 98 Barbora SVIKOVA – – -14 6 6 – – 12 pts

10th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – -26 7 7 – – 14 pts

Men after 4 races, 1 discard (61 entries)

1st ESP 4 Nacho BALTASAR SUMMERS – – 1 3 1 -32 – – 5 pts

2nd DEN 37 Johan SØE – – 3 -31 4 1 – – 8 pts

3rd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 4 -31 2 3 – – 9 pts

4th ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA – – -9 9 3 2 – – 14 pts

5th FRA 152 Tom ARNOUX – – -13 1 8 6 – – 15 pts

6th LTU 7 Rytis JASIUNAS – – 2 1 13 -14 – – 16 pts

7th NED 17 Joost VINK – – 6 1 -40 11 – – 18 pts

8th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS – – -24 3 11 4 – – 18 pts

9th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 5 7 6 DNC – – 18 pts

10th GBR 360 Andy BROWN – – 14 3 -24 8 – – 25 pts

Full results available here . . .