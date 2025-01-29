Tiger Trophy hoping to break free from wet and windy grip of winter

The first signs of spring are struggling to break free from the wet and windy grip of winter, without a lot of conviction.

While the stalwart UK frost biters still have two winter events to test their survival suits, the Olympic boarders have headed to Lanzarote to test their new iQFOiL rigs and get their heads round a tweaked scoring system.

For those having to turn up to the office, this weekend’s John Merricks Tiger Trophy at Rutland Sailing Club is the penultimate event of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.

The winter series has so far attracted 320 boats and seen different winners across the six events completed so far, with 70 boats entered for the Tiger.

In a series that aims to have something for everyone presently holding overall top spot are Tom Gillard and Rachael Gray in their Scorpion. Gillard last won the event in a Fireball with Simon Potts back in 2013.

The John Merricks Tiger Trophy is taking place this weekend on 1 & 2 February at Rutland SC.

The final event is the Zhik Oxford Blue, at Oxford SC on the 15 February.

Entry available here . . .