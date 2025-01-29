Tschüss 2 overall winner of RORC Transatlantic Race

The Volvo 70 Tschüss 2 (USA), of RORC member Christian Zugel, is the overall winner of the 2025 RORC Transatlantic Race.

Tschüss 2 completed the race in an elapsed time of 08 Days 13 Hrs 52 Mins and 51 Secs.

Tschüss 2’s owner Christian Zugel turns 65 this year and wanted to celebrate with a big push in offshore racing. The Tschüss 2 schedule includes the RORC Caribbean 600 and the West to East Transatlantic Race, followed by the 100th anniversary edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race.



Tschüss 2 Crew:

Christian Zugel, co-skipper Johnny Mordaunt, Al Fraser, Alex Higby, Campbell Field, Christopher Welch, Fredric Shanks, Neal McDonald, Nicholas O’Leary, Simon Johnson, Stu Bannatyne, Trystan Seal.