Vendee Globe – Sam Davies keeping a low profile in 45 knots of wind and 7 meter waves

Boris Hermann GER and Sam Davies GBR should be next to finish Vendee after having had to slow down to let the worst of the depression pass.

Off the coast of Portugal, Davies is in the south of a depression. The British skipper of Initiatives-Cœur keeping a low profile in these conditions of 45 knots of wind and 7 meter waves.

“I have 3 reefs in my mainsail, I’m trying to keep slow and not to go too fast” said Davies in a video.

Herrmann reported to his team that he has seen gusts to 65 knots sailing only with a triple reefed mainsail, all the time trying to keep his Malizia Seaexplorer slowed.

Herrmann (Malizia-Seaexplorer) and Davies should cross the Vendee finish line on Wednesday 29 January.



Earlier neither Benjamin Dutreux (GUYOT environnement – ​​Water Family) who finished 10th late Saturday afternoon, nor Clarisse Crémer (L’Occitane en Provence) who took 11th early Sunday morning would have ever anticipated being welcomed into anywhere other than Les Sables d’Olonne.

But the big storm on the Bay of Biscay made entering into the famous Les Sables d’Olonne channel too dangerous, equally so staying out at sea. And so both successively were greeted into nearby La Rochelle,

Vendee Globe Rankings at 22:00 hrs GMT Monday 27 January 2025

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – Finished

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – Finished

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – Finished

4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – Finished

5th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm – Finished

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB – Finished

7th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE – Finished

8th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef – Finished

9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – Finished 25 January.

10th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – Finished

11th FRA Clarissa Cremer (L’Occitane en Provence) – Finished

12th GER Boris Herrmann (Malizia – SeaExplorer) – 544 nm to Finish

13th GBR Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) – 634 nm to Finish