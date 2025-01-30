iQFOiL International Games – Shahar Tibi and Johan Søe lead after day 2 in Lanzarote

The second day in Lanzarote saw Denmark’s 21-year-old Johan Søe (DEN 37) impress with two race wins, a second, and a third.

His outstanding performance propelled him to the top of the men’s leaderboard after two days of competition.

France’s Nicolas Goyard (FRA 465), renowned for his speed records, sits in second overall. Despite challenging moments on the shifty outer course, Goyard’s consistent finishes kept him near the top. Italy’s Nicolò Renna (ITA 150) holds third place.

Finn Hawkins remains best place Brit in ninth with Andy Brown now eleventh.

The women’s fleet had a slightly longer day, completing five course races.

Britain’s Emma Wilson with a win, two seconds and a discardable seventh place, is just one point behind the current leader, Shahar Tibi (ISR 3), who managed to hold her position.

Anastasia Valkevich (POL 6) is in third and Sara Wennekes (NED 33) fourth. Britain’s Islay Watson drops to fifth and Darcy Shaw is 10th.

Women after 9 races, 2 discard (33 entries)

1st ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 15 pts

2nd GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 16 pts

3rd POL 6 Anastasia VALKEVICH – – 23 pts

4th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 27 pts

5th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 27 pts

6th GBR 20 Islay WATSON – – 27 pts

7th GER 799 Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – – 29 pts

8th CRO 9 Palma ČARGO – – 48 pts

9th EST 127 Emma Viktoria MILLEND – – 50 pts

10th GBR 309 Darcey SHAW – – 50 pts

Men after 9 races, 2 discard (61 entries)

1st DEN 37 Johan SØE – – 11 pts

2nd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 19 pts

3rd ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA – – 26 pts

4th ESP 4 Nacho BALTASAR – – 37 pts

5th LTU 7 Rytis JASIUNAS – – 45 pts

6th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 47.5 pts

7th FRA 1 Yun POULIQUEN – – 48 pts

8th FRA 4 Mestre ADRIEN – – 48 pts

9th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS – – 53 pts

10th FRA 57 Louis PIGNOLET – – 53 pts

11th GBR 360 Andy BROWN – – 54 pts

