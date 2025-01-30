iQFOiL International Games – Shahar Tibi and Johan Søe lead after day 2 in Lanzarote

The second day in Lanzarote saw Denmark’s 21-year-old Johan Søe (DEN 37) impress with two race wins, a second, and a third.
His outstanding performance propelled him to the top of the men’s leaderboard after two days of competition.
France’s Nicolas Goyard (FRA 465), renowned for his speed records, sits in second overall. Despite challenging moments on the shifty outer course, Goyard’s consistent finishes kept him near the top. Italy’s Nicolò Renna (ITA 150) holds third place.
Finn Hawkins remains best place Brit in ninth with Andy Brown now eleventh.
The women’s fleet had a slightly longer day, completing five course races.
Britain’s Emma Wilson with a win, two seconds and a discardable seventh place, is just one point behind the current leader, Shahar Tibi (ISR 3), who managed to hold her position.
Anastasia Valkevich (POL 6) is in third and Sara Wennekes (NED 33) fourth. Britain’s Islay Watson drops to fifth and Darcy Shaw is 10th.
Women after 9 races, 2 discard (33 entries)
1st ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 15 pts
2nd GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 16 pts
3rd POL 6 Anastasia VALKEVICH – – 23 pts
4th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 27 pts
5th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 27 pts
6th GBR 20 Islay WATSON – – 27 pts
7th GER 799 Theresa Marie STEINLEIN – – 29 pts
8th CRO 9 Palma ČARGO – – 48 pts
9th EST 127 Emma Viktoria MILLEND – – 50 pts
10th GBR 309 Darcey SHAW – – 50 pts
Men after 9 races, 2 discard (61 entries)
1st DEN 37 Johan SØE – – 11 pts
2nd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 19 pts
3rd ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA – – 26 pts
4th ESP 4 Nacho BALTASAR – – 37 pts
5th LTU 7 Rytis JASIUNAS – – 45 pts
6th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 47.5 pts
7th FRA 1 Yun POULIQUEN – – 48 pts
8th FRA 4 Mestre ADRIEN – – 48 pts
9th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS – – 53 pts
10th FRA 57 Louis PIGNOLET – – 53 pts
11th GBR 360 Andy BROWN – – 54 pts