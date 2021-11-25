RS Feva Winter Championship – Never mind the weather

Holly Mitchell and Ella Jones battling with Kitty and Lily O’Halloran to the final race

A weekend of two halves for the Feva Winter Championship at WPNSA saw 38 boats tackle the extreme conditions.

Saturday was calm and the racing was shifty, but no problem for Mark Jenkins Jauma and Alex Sydenham who won all three races.

Sunday was a whole different scene with sails wildly flapping as the sailors launched for three final races.

Even before the first race (R4) day one leaders Jauma and Sydenham were headed back to shore with a broken gooseneck.

With Saturday’s leading pair out of the running, it was Tristan Ahlheid and Finlay Lomas‑Clarke who stepped-up, taking all three final races.

But having missed two races Saturday they were not able challenge for the overall lead.

This left the leading positions up for grabs, with Holly Mitchell and Ella Jones of HISC battling with Kitty and Lily O’Halloran from St Mawes to the final race . . . and snatching the championship by a one point margin.

Third place went to Maya Bergmann‑Smith and Emilia Ripley of HISC, with Imogen Green and Felicity Angel of Draycote SC just missing the podium in fourth place.

2021 Feva Winter Championship – Final after 6 races, 1 discard

1st 3883 Holly Mitchell and Ella Jones – – 17 pts

2nd 6394 Kitty O’Halloran and Lily O’Halloran – – 18 pts

3rd 6299 Maya Bergmann‑Smith and Emilia Ripley – – 28 pts

4th 7190 Imogen Green and Felicity Angell – – 30 pts

5th 7530 Freddie Callaghan and Thomas Roy – – 34 pts

6th 6293 Toby Lumb and Richard Millett – – 38 pts

7th 89 Max Rawlinson and Edie Johnson – – 39 pts

8th 6277 Sam Collins and Andrey Popov – – 45 pts

9th 5782 Tristan Ahlheid and Finlay Lomas‑Clarke – – 46 pts

10th 7070 Ed Stubbs and Ellie Pickard – – 53 pts

11th 2197 Sircne Le Petit and Ameila Nuttall – – 60 pts

12th 5559 Tommy Wilkinson and Rory Beare – – 65 pts

13th 5044 Henry Jones and Ben Charlesworth – – 79 pts

14th 4545 Mark Jenkins Jauma and Alex Sydenham – – 83 pts

15th 6272 Charles Barrett and Edward Roberts‑Straw – – 83 pts

16th 6868 William Bracey‑Davis and James Kennedy – – 91 pts

17th 6312 Kaz Burt and Henry Prickett – – 94 pts

18th 7394 Allegra Massey and George Massey – – 96 pts

19th 5763 Louis Hiscocks and Nicola Richards – – 97 pts

20th 5796 Felix Gibbons and Oscar Gibbons – – 101 pts

21st 6765 Oliver Hateley and Kyle Timmins – – 101 pts

22nd 5562 Oliver Dimond and Lucas Dobson – – 102 pts

23rd 6296 Dom Fulton and Will Holden – – 106 pts

24th 7814 Finley Southon and Charlotte White – – 110 pts

25th 7292 Anna Morris and Anna Elms – – 110 pts

26th 7056 Trinny Fry and Alastair Fry – – 119 pts

27th 904 Anna Cox and Charlotte Cox – – 123 pts

28th 6311 Angus Bowman and Sam Ide – – 141 pts

29th 7807 Angus Cockburn and Merry Lewis – – 148 pts

30th 7821 Oliva Horwood and Rosie Marson – – 148 pts

31st 3733 Rosie Heydorn and Allegra Fleming – – 156 pts

32nd 5561 Marcus Smith and Barnaby Turner – – 159 pts

33rd 7822 Peter Thomas and Millie Palmer – – 163 pts

34th 4284 Arabella Parker and Lydia Chernyavskaya – – 167 pts

35th 619 Jo Walker and Ed Upton‑Brown – – 169 pts

36th 5560 Samuel McDouall Saw and Daniel Larsen – – 172 pts

37th 7820 Fergus Brown and Shiloh Chan – – 175 pts

38th 7823 Emily Inch and Maddy Haimes – – 183 pts

39th 6911 Matthew Mason and Imogen Jones – – 200 pts