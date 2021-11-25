RS400 Rooster National Tour 2021 attracted 91 entries

Mike Sims and Mark Lunn/Jack Holden, are the winners of the RS400 Rooster National Tour 2021 which attracted a total of 91 entries accross the six events.

Mike and his crews counted their top three results – 1st at the Scottish Champs, 3rd at the Southern Champs and 2nd at the End of Season event for a total of six points.

In second, and just 1 point behind them were Ollie Groves and Sam Waller, counting – a 3rd at the Northern Champs, 3rd at the Inlands and 1st at the Winter Champs.

And in third were Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman, again just one point behind 2nd place counting – 1st at the Northern Champs, 5th at the Inlands and 2nd at the Winter Champs.

And not forgetting the power behind the Rooster National Tour –

Mr Cockerill . . . Steve with wife Sarah also finished in eighth place overall, counting wins at the Southern Champs and End of Season event.

RS400 Rooster National Tour 2021 – Final Leaders after 6 events, 3 discard (91 entries)

1st 1488 Michael SIMS and Mark Lunn /Jack Holden – Carsington – – 6 pts

2nd 1316 Ollie Groves and Sam Waller – Beaver SC – – 7 pts

3rd 1283 Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman – Bassenthwaite – – 8 pts

4th 1502 Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin – Llangorse SC – – 17 pts

5th 1428 Wayne Fletcher and Mike Saul/Martin Cooper – Yorkshire Dales – – 37 pts

6th 1516 John Hobson and GOIZ/Matt Reynolds – Notts County SC – – 49 pts

7th 1503 Peter Snowdon and Louise Carr – Shoreham SC – – 52 pts

8th 1515 Steve Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – Lee on Solent SC – – 94 pts

9th 1505 Jack Holden and Robert Henderson – Arun YC – – 96 pts

10th 1508 Richard Catchpole and Gary Coop – Leigh & Lowton SC – – 99 pts

11th 1460 Dave Exley and Alistair Coates – Leigh & Lowton SC – – 100 pts

12th 1376 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes – Bartley SC – – 101 pts

13th 1463 Stewart and Hannah/Sarah ROBERTSON – RFYC – – 103 pts

14th 1456 Barrie Thornton and Nick Hunt – Scaling Dam SC – – 108 pts

15th 1235 Sam Pickering and Emily Heath – Torpoint Mosquito – – 109 pts

16th 1492 Martin Penty and Nick Craven – Beaver SC – – 109 pts

17th 1396 Mark Dingsdale and Ness Evans – LLSC – – 113 pts

18th 1340 Stuart Harris and Andrew Stickland / Julian Lloyd – Banbury SC – – 113 pts

19th 1435 Matthew Sheahan and Ellie Sheahan – Warsash SC – – 114 pts

20th 932 Jonathan Lye and Nicola Webster – Notts County SC – – 115 pts

21st 1518 Ben Williamson and Charlie Ticehurst – Ripon SC – – 115 pts

22nd 1465 Jon Willars and Kayleigh Roberts – Welton SC – – 116 pts

23rd 1481 Howard Farbrother and Louise Hoskin – Lymington Town SC – – 117 pts

24th 1362 Thomas Parkhurst and Matt Reynolds/Ben Willet – Beaver SC – – 118 pts

25th 971 Simon Kitchen and Abbi Hooper – Grafham Water SC – – 121 pts

26th 527 Andy Powell and Paul Caiger-Watson – Warsash SC – – 123 pts

27th 1513 Neil Parkhurst and Ian Parkhurst – Beaver SC – – 125 pts

28th 1263 Dave Stockton and Josh Tilley / Sophie Stockton – Wimbleball SC – – 125 pts

29th 854 Chris Brown and Amber Brown – RORC – – 129 pts

30th 1519 Steven Broomfield and Jenni Lewis – Lymington Town SC – – 132 pts

31st 1500 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis – Burghfield SC – – 185 pts

32nd 874 Jon GAY and Amanda HENDERSON – Lochaber – – 186 pts

33rd 1290 Peter TAYLOR and Ruary WILLIAMSON – Dalgety bay SC – – 187 pts

34th 1370 Neil MCLELLAN and Ewan RYCROFT – Dalgety Bay SC – – 188 pts

35th 1292 Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley – QMSC – – 188 pts

Full results available here . . .

