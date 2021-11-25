The Ocean Race 2022-23 will start 15 January 2023 from Alicante

The start date for leg one of The Ocean Race 2022-23 has been confirmed with both IMOCA and VO65 fleet starts scheduled for Sunday, 15 January 2023 from Alicante, Spain.

There will be race activity throughout 2022, with teams building their campaigns towards prologue racing ahead of the assembly period in Alicante late in Q4 of the year.

Then, in January, the start of leg one will see the fleets racing away over 31,000 nautical miles (57,000 km) around the planet.

The opening leg of the Race will see both fleets racing for nearly one week to a finish in Cabo Verde.

From there the race proceeds to Cape Town, South Africa, before starting the longest and most challenging leg in the history of the Race.

Nearly 13,000 nautical miles direct through the Southern Ocean and past the three great southern Capes (Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin and Cape Horn) before a finish in Itajaí, Brazil.

The Race then goes to Newport, Rhode Island in the USA, Aarhus in Denmark, The Hague in The Netherlands, and on to a Grand Finale finish in the Mediterranean in Genova, Italy in the summer of 2023.

Stopover dates for the above stages of the Race will be confirmed before the end of the year.

