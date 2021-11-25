KiteFoil World Series – Plan is for six races on Thursday

No racing on Day 1 of the 2021 KiteFoil World Series Fuerteventura.

With the forecast of stronger trade winds re-establishing in the Canary Islands for the rest of the week, there’s a higher level of confidence that sailing will actually go ahead Thursday.

With ages ranging in the fleet from 14 to early 50s, from keen weekend warriors to Olympic aspirants, there is a great appetite for enjoying beach life, even when the breeze refuses to get up over 5 knots.



Instead Riccardo Pianosi and Ulysse Dereeper ran their 21-metre kites up a 50 metre sand dune, moon-leaping their way up the steep hill and launching themselves back down towards the sea, at times flying 8 metres or more above the sand.

Hazardous but a good way to ramp up the adrenaline levels.

With the forecast of stronger trade winds re-establishing in the Canary Islands for the rest of the week, there’s a higher level of confidence that sailing will actually go ahead Thursday.

The plan is for six races on Thursday, first start at 1230pm on Risco del Paso beach. All the action on the climactic final two days of regatta on Friday and Saturday will be featured on Facebook Livestream.

British competitors include:

Maddy Anderson, Connor Bainbridge, Ellie Aldridge and Lily Young.

Related Post:

2021 Formula Kite World Championships – Silver for Britain’s Ellie Aldridge

Formula Kite Worlds feature new Olympic events