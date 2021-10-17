2021 Formula Kite World Championships – Silver for Britain’s Ellie Aldridge

Daniela Moroz of the USA is the Women’s Formula Kite World Champion

Theo de Ramecourt of France is the Men’s Formula Kite World Champion

In the women’s Final, Daniela Moroz of the USA and Britain’s Ellie Aldridge were joined by semi-final winners Lauriane Nolot and Poema Newland of France.

Moroz completed her sweep of the championship to take the 2021 title, with Aldridge taking silver and Nolot the bronze.

Britain’s Maddy Anderson and Katie Dabson went out in the semi-finals.

The men’s Final Theo de Ramecourt and Axel Mazella of France were joined by semi-final winners Riccardo Pianosi of Italy and Benoit Gomez of France.

Ramecourt took the overall win for the 2021 title, with Mazella taking the silver and Pianosi bronze.

Britain’s Connor Bainbridge and Guy Bridge went out in the semi-finals.

