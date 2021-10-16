2021 Formula Kite World Championships – Day 3

Only the finest margins separate the top of the order at the Formula Kite World Championships on the Gulf of Oristano on the Italian island of Sardinia.

The French duo of Axel Mazella and Théo de Ramecourt are equal on points at the head of the men’s standings after a day of awesomely-quick racing, in gusty and shifty side-shore breezes that reached 18kts.

Behind the pair, only three points separate the seven racers lying in positions four to ten.

In the women’s competition, the difference between the leaders was almost as tight.

But reigning Formula Kite World champion, US’s Daniela Moroz retained her slender lead despite uncharacteristically dropping a bullet.

Formula Kite World Championships Torregrande-Men (10 races, 2 discards)

1. FRA – Axel Mazella – 9 pts

2. FRA – Théo de Ramecourt – 9 pts

3. SGP – Max Maeder – 11 pts

GBR

5th GBR Connor Bainbridge – 22 pts

6th GBR Guy Bridge – 22 pts

Full results available here . . .

Formula Kite World Championships Torregrande-Women (12 races, 2 discards)

1. USA – Daniela Moroz – 8 pts

2. FRA – Lauriane Nolot – 9.5 pts

3. FRA – Poema Newland – 12 pts

GBR

4th GBR Ellie Aldridge -17 pts

8th GBR Katie Dabson – 34 pts

13th GBR Maddy Anderson – 59 pts

16th GBR Jemima Crathorne – 67 pts

Full results available here . . .