Medals decided at Mar Menor Finn World Masters

The 2021 Finn World Masters on Mar Menor, Murcia, Spain, concluded on Friday with no more races possible.

World Masters Champion, Valerian Lebrun, France

Grand Masters category, Laurent Hay, France

Grand Grand Masters, Greg Wilcox, New Zealand

Legends, Hans Fatzer, Switzerland

Super Legends. Richard Hart, Britain

Valerian Lebrun, from France, had already secured the championship, with 2019 European Masters Champion, Filipe Silva, from Portugal in second overall, while the top home nation sailor, David Terol, placed third.

These three were also the top three Masters for 40-49 year olds.

In the Grand Masters category, Laurent Hay, from France took the title he last won in 2017, from the Dutch pair of Peter Peet and Bas de Waal.

Greg Wilcox, from New Zealand, upgrading his old Finn for a modern charter boat this week, performed beyond his expectations to win the Grand Grand Masters.

He finished ahead of France’s Marc Allain des Beauvais and former double World Masters Champion, John Greenwood.

Another former World Masters Champion from way back in 1988, Hans Fatzer, from Switzerland, won the Legends category in an incredible 35th overall for the over 70s, from Henk de Jager and Filip Willems, both from The Netherlands.

The greatest cheer was again reserved for the Super Legends. Richard Hart, from Britain retained the title he won in 2019.

Former Super Legend Champion, Pedro Jiminez Meifren, from Spain, was second with Joop Wuijts, from The Netherlands, third.

Next year the Finn World Masters travels to Finland for the first time ever to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Finn’s first appearance at the Olympic Games. It will be another great party for sure.

Finn 2021 World Masters – Final Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (108 entries)

1st FRA 111 Valerian LEBRUN Master 12 pts

2nd POR 21 Filipe SILVA Master 29 pts

3rd ESP 7 David TEROL Master 32 pts

4th FRA 75 Laurent HAY Grand Master 35 pts

5th NED 148 Peter PEET Grand Master 53 pts

6th NED 29 Bas DE WAAL Grand Master 67 pts

7th SUI 59 Simon BOVAY Master 81 pts

8th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN Grand Master 81 pts

9th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER Master 86 pts

10th NED 41 Karel VAN HELLEMOND Master 90 pts

Full results available here .