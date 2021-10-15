Champions crowned at 2021 Hansa Worlds in Palermo

An exciting final day in Palermo, Italy, saw medals awarded in all four categories at the 2021 Hansa World Championships.

Over 180 sailors from 25 nations showed exceptional technical para sailing and determination in extremely changeable conditions all week.

Sailors from seven countries made their international competition debut in Sicily as para sailing continues to go from strength to strength.

Star of the week was Piotr Cichocki (POL) in the Hansa 303 Single class, who won four out of five races to finish 10 points ahead of Cecile Venuat (FRA) in second and 18 points ahead of Rory McKinna (GBR) who placed third.

Violeta Del Reino (ESP) finished first in the women’s competition – eighth overall – ahead of Olga Górnaś-Grudzień (POL) in second, 13th overall, and Miray Ulas (TUR) in third, 17th overall.

The team of Symonds-Klinger (AUS) claimed victory in the final race, finishing ahead of Górnaś-Grudzień-Cichocki (POL) by just one point in the Hansa 303 Double class. The team of Guyon-Ducruix (FRA) finished third.

In the Hansa Liberty class, Vera Voorbach (NED) won by three points from Gerard Eychenne (FRA), who ended the races ahead of Paul Phillips (GBR) by a single point.

It was a Netherlands clean sweep in the Hansa Liberty Servo class. Vera Voorbach finished first ahead of teammate Hanneke Deenen in second and Wilma Van Den Broek in third.

Jan Sefke Holtrop (NED) finished ahead of Cedric Castaldi (FRA) in the Men’s Liberty Servo classification.

More than 32 nations participate internationally each year at various World Championships. By 2023, World Sailing aims to have 45 nations from six continents participating in all levels of Para sailing and inclusive events.

Full results available here . . .