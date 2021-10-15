2021 World Match Racing Tour Final postponed to 2022

Current travel restrictions to China make it unfeasible to organise the Boa’an Match Cup/WMRT Final event properly and efficiently.

Organisers of the World Match Racing Tour today announced the final event of the 2021 season, the Boa’an Match Cup/WMRT Final in Shenzhen, China will be postponed to March 2022 following a review of the current border and quarantine restrictions in China.

The event was scheduled to take place from 15-19 December as the 2021 tour season finale, which will now be extended to March 2022 with provisional dates 15-20 March 2022.

Current travel restrictions to China which include a minimum 14 days of quarantine prior to the event, as well as post event quarantine for event staff, make it unfeasible to organise the event properly and efficiently.