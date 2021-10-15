Formula Kite Worlds – Both fleets in action on Day 2

- Daniela Moroz USA extends lead in women’s event
- Theo de Ramecourt France takes lead in men’s event
- Britain’s Guy Bridge is in fourth place and Ellie Aldridge fifth
With both fleets now in action on day 2 of the Formula Kite Worlds at the Marina di Torre Grande in the Gulf of Oristano, Daniela Moroz USA keeps her lead now reduced to 0.5 points and Theo de Ramecourt of France leads the men’s event.
In the women’s event Lauriane Nolot of France remains in second place after adding three flight wins, with Poema Newland moving up into third place.
Ellie Aldridge is now best placed British women in fifth place after a good run of results (2 2 1 -6) with Katie Dabson (4 -14 6 -7) slipping down to eighth place.
While Jemima Crathorne (-12 5 9 3) moves up into 11th overall.
In the men, Theo de Ramecourt won all four of his flight races and has a one point lead from Maximilian Maeder (1 2 -3 1) and Axel Mazella (1 -3 1 2) who are tied on four points.
Britain’s Guy Bridge (4 1 -31 1) is in fourth place and Connor Bainbridge (-5 2 2 3) is fifth.
Formula Kite Worlds – Men after 4 races (1 discard) (89 entries)
1st FRA Theo de Ramecourt -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd SGP Maximilian Maeder 1 2 -3 1 – – 4 pts
3rd FRA Axel Mazella 1 -3 1 2 – – 4 pts
4th GBR Guy Bridge 4 1 -31 1 – – 6 pts
5th ITA Riccardo Pianosi 2 -3 3 2 – – 7 pts
6th FRA Maxime Nocher 2 3 -31 2 – – 7 pts
7th GBR Connor Bainbridge -5 2 2 3 – – 7 pts
8th CRO Martin Dolenc 2 2 -4 3 – – 7 pts
9th SLO Toni Vodisek 7 1 2 -10 – – 10 pts
10th GER Jannis Maus 3 4 -7 3 – – 10 pts
Full results available here . . .
Formula Kite Worlds – Women after 6 races (1 discard) (49 entries)
1st USA Daniela Moroz 1 1 1 1 1 -4 -26 – – 5 pts
2nd FRA Lauriane Nolot 1.5 1 -2 1 -2 1 1 – – 5.5 pts
3rd FRA Poema Newland 1 -15 1 -3 1 2 2 – – 7 pts
4th POL Julia Damasiewicz -7 2 2 -5 3 3 1 – – 11 pts
5th GBR Ellie Aldridge -18 4 3 2 2 1 -6 – – 12 pts
6th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrel 3 -6 -9 4 4 2 2 – – 15 pts
7th POL Nina Arcisz 2 3 4 3 -26 -12 3 – – 15 pts
8th GBR Katie Dabson 2 2 3 4 -14 6 -7 – – 17 pts
9th FRA Alexia Fancelli -26 9 4 2 -10 3 4 – – 22 pts
10th NED Annelous Lammerts -10 5 9 -10 3 5 5 – – 27 pts
11th GBR Jemima Crathorne 8 3 -13 -12 5 9 3 – – 28 pts