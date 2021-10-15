Formula Kite Worlds – Both fleets in action on Day 2

Daniela Moroz USA extends lead in women’s event

Theo de Ramecourt France takes lead in men’s event

Britain’s Guy Bridge is in fourth place and Ellie Aldridge fifth

With both fleets now in action on day 2 of the Formula Kite Worlds at the Marina di Torre Grande in the Gulf of Oristano, Daniela Moroz USA keeps her lead now reduced to 0.5 points and Theo de Ramecourt of France leads the men’s event.

In the women’s event Lauriane Nolot of France remains in second place after adding three flight wins, with Poema Newland moving up into third place.

Ellie Aldridge is now best placed British women in fifth place after a good run of results (2 2 1 -6) with Katie Dabson (4 -14 6 -7) slipping down to eighth place.

While Jemima Crathorne (-12 5 9 3) moves up into 11th overall.

In the men, Theo de Ramecourt won all four of his flight races and has a one point lead from Maximilian Maeder (1 2 -3 1) and Axel Mazella (1 -3 1 2) who are tied on four points.

Britain’s Guy Bridge (4 1 -31 1) is in fourth place and Connor Bainbridge (-5 2 2 3) is fifth.

Formula Kite Worlds – Men after 4 races (1 discard) (89 entries)

1st FRA Theo de Ramecourt -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd SGP Maximilian Maeder 1 2 -3 1 – – 4 pts

3rd FRA Axel Mazella 1 -3 1 2 – – 4 pts

4th GBR Guy Bridge 4 1 -31 1 – – 6 pts

5th ITA Riccardo Pianosi 2 -3 3 2 – – 7 pts

6th FRA Maxime Nocher 2 3 -31 2 – – 7 pts

7th GBR Connor Bainbridge -5 2 2 3 – – 7 pts

8th CRO Martin Dolenc 2 2 -4 3 – – 7 pts

9th SLO Toni Vodisek 7 1 2 -10 – – 10 pts

10th GER Jannis Maus 3 4 -7 3 – – 10 pts

Full results available here . . .

Formula Kite Worlds – Women after 6 races (1 discard) (49 entries)

1st USA Daniela Moroz 1 1 1 1 1 -4 -26 – – 5 pts

2nd FRA Lauriane Nolot 1.5 1 -2 1 -2 1 1 – – 5.5 pts

3rd FRA Poema Newland 1 -15 1 -3 1 2 2 – – 7 pts

4th POL Julia Damasiewicz -7 2 2 -5 3 3 1 – – 11 pts

5th GBR Ellie Aldridge -18 4 3 2 2 1 -6 – – 12 pts

6th ESP Gisela Pulido Borrel 3 -6 -9 4 4 2 2 – – 15 pts

7th POL Nina Arcisz 2 3 4 3 -26 -12 3 – – 15 pts

8th GBR Katie Dabson 2 2 3 4 -14 6 -7 – – 17 pts

9th FRA Alexia Fancelli -26 9 4 2 -10 3 4 – – 22 pts

10th NED Annelous Lammerts -10 5 9 -10 3 5 5 – – 27 pts

11th GBR Jemima Crathorne 8 3 -13 -12 5 9 3 – – 28 pts

Full results available here . . .