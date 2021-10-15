Valerian Lebrun is Finn World Masters Champion

Valerian Lebrun wins Finn World Masters on Mar Menor with day to spare

The fourth day of the 2021 Finn World Masters on Mar Menor in Murcia, Spain produced yet more great racing, with Valerian Lebrun, from France, securing the title with a day to spare.

He takes an insurmountable 17 point lead into the final day. Filipe Silva, from Portugal remains in second with Spain’s David Terol in third. The race wins on Thursday went to Terol and Lebrun.

Some of the age categories are really close going into the final day.

While Lebrun also has the Masters trophy sown up, the Grand Masters is led by Laurent Hay, from France. Peter Peet and Bas de Waal, from The Netherlands are close behind so the title will be decided in the final race.

Could it be any closer in the Grand Grand Masters, with just 11 points separating Greg Wilcox, from New Zealand, who has led all week, Marc Allain des Beauvais, from France, and John Greenwood, from britain?

Hats Fatzer, from Switzerland, has taken the lead in the Legend category while Richard Hart from britain has already secured the Super Legend title.

Finn 2021 World Masters – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (108 entries)

1st FRA 111 Valerian LEBRUN MasterM 12 pts

2nd POR 21 Filipe SILVA MasterM 29 pts

3rd ESP 7 David TEROL MasterM 32 pts

4th FRA 75 Laurent HAY Grand MasterM 35 pts

5th NED 148 Peter PEET Grand MasterM 53 pts

6th NED 29 Bas DE WAAL Grand MasterM 67 pts

7th SUI 59 Simon BOVAY MasterM 81 pts

8th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN Grand MasterM 81 pts

9th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER MasterM 86 pts

10th NED 41 Karel VAN HELLEMOND MasterM 90 pts

Full results available here .