Voting Open for Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2021

The best images taken during the 2020-21 yacht racing season are now available online.

The international jury of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award has selected the 80 best pictures taken this year by photographers based all around the world. The public is now invited to vote.

No less than 126 professional photographers, representing 23 nations, submitted their best photo for the 2021 edition of the competition.

They illustrate the variety of the sailing sport, with a focus on major events such as the America’s Cup, the Olympic Games and the Vendée Globe.

The public is now invited to vote online . . . Click here to view the images and vote for your favourites.

The best images, as well as all yacht racing photographers will be celebrated at the Nautic in Paris in December.

Two prizes will be awarded at the Nautic in Paris in December: the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image Award (main prize), selected by the international jury, and the ‘Public Award’, based on the number of public votes cast on the Internet.

Public voting is open until November 3.

