What is the best yacht racing image of the year?

Public votes are now open to determine the winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image “Public Award“.

No less than 144 professional photographers representing 30 nations, which is a new record, submitted their best photo for the 2023 edition of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award.

Three prizes will be awarded to the winners: the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image Award (main prize), selected by the international jury, the ‘Public Award’, based on the number of public votes online and the ‘Delegates Award’ based on votes from METSTRADE visitors.

Public voting is open from 13 October until 8 November 2023.

The six members of the international jury: Nico Martinez (ESP), Alexandra Rickham (UK), Laurène Coroller (FRA), Scott Dougal (UK), Tatjana Pokorny (GER) and Nicolas Mirabaud (SUI) have selected the 80 best images which are now online.

Their votes will also define the overall winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award.

The top 20 images will be exhibited at the world’s largest maritime industry trade fair: METSTRADE Amsterdam, 15 to 17 November.

The awards ceremony will take place on 16 November at METSTRADE at 4:30 pm.

Yacht racing photographers form all over the world are cordially invited to the event.