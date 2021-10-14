Formula Kite Worlds – Daniela Moroz dominates opening day

Daniela Moroz USA leads after winning all three of her flight races

Britain’s Katie Dabson is in third place

First day of the Formula Kite Worlds at the Marina di Torre Grande in the Gulf of Oristano, was delayed by a postponement due to the absence of favourable wind, only the women were able to complete any racing.

After three races, current world champion American Daniela Moroz, leads after winning all three of her flight races.

Moroz is followed by Lauriane Nolot (1.5,1,2) of France after receiving redress for an incident in race 1, with Britain’s Katie Dabson (2,2,3) in third place four points off the leader.

Nina Arcisz (2,3,4) of Poland is in fourth overall, Julia Damasiewicz (7,2,2) of Poland fifth and Poema Newland (1,15,1) of France sixth.

Thursday the forecasts promise better wind and this should allow both men and women’s fleets to race.

The 2024 Olympic Games sailing events in Marseille will now feature individual male and female kite medals, rather than the one mixed event as originally proposed.

The championship is part of the Torre Grande Open Water Challenge event and racing completes Sunday 17 October.

Formula Kite Worlds – Women after 3 races (49 entries)

1st USA 121 Daniela Moroz 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd FRA 150 Lauriane Nolot 1.5 RDG 1 2 – – 4.5 pts

3rd GBR 143 Katie Dabson 2 2 3 – – 7 pts

4th POL 122 Nina Arcisz 2 3 4 – – 9 pts

5th POL 116 Julia Damasiewicz 7 2 2 – – 11 pts

6th FRA 144 Poema Newland 1 15 1 – – 17 pts

7th POL 111 Izabela Satrjan 5 4 8 – – 17 pts

8th ESP 123 Gisela Pulido Borrel 3 6 9 – – 18 pts

9th POL 136 Magdalena Woyciechowska 6 5 7 – – 18 pts

10th ITA 140 Tiana Laporte 3 6 12 – – 21 pts

11th FRA 147 Heloise Pegourie 7 10 5 – – 22 pts

12th RYF 134 Valeria Garaschenko 4 13 6 – – 23 pts

13th ITA 151 Maggie Eileen Pescetto 5 12 6 – – 23 pts

14th GBR 146 Jemima Crathorne 8 3 13 – – 24 pts

15th NED 149 Annelous Lammerts 10 5 9 – – 24 pts

16th GBR 145 Ellie Aldridge 18 4 3 – – 25 pts

17th ISR 138 Maya Ashkenazi 12 9 5 – – 26 pts

18th NED 109 Kimberley Rijsbergen 11 8 10 – – 29 pts

19th USA 107 Kirstyn Obrien 9 10 11 – – 30 pts

20th GBR 142 Lily Young 16 7 8 – – 31 pts

21st FRA 163 Jessie Kampman 9 11 11 – – 31 pts

22nd GER 125 Leonie Meyer 11 14 7 – – 32 pts

23rd GBR 139 Maddy Anderson 15 8 10 – – 33 pts

24th ISR 113 Gal Zukerman 8 13 13 – – 34 pts

Full results available here . . .

