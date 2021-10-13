Light winds at Finn World Masters

Australia’s Anthony Nossiter led from start to finish only to be black flagged



Valarian Lebrun of France, maintains his overall lead

Super Legend Richard Hart of Britain leads the over 80s

Overall after the discard comes into play, Valarian Lebrun, of France, maintains his lead, albeit now down to five points, from Filipe Silva, from Portugal, with David Terol, from Spain, in third, another six points back.

Only one race was scheduled on the third day of the 2021 Finn World Masters on Mar Menor, Murcia, Spain.

Australia’s Anthony Nossiter led from start to finish in the light winds only to find he’d been black flagged for the second race running. He now sits in 39th place.

This gave the race win to Laurent Hay of France, who moves into fourth overall and top Grand Master, with Akos Lukats of Hungary, claiming second and Mats Johnsson of Sweden in third.

Super Legend Richard Hart, from Britain, dropped to 78th, but is still the stand out over 80 year old here.

Likewise, Greg Wilcox, from New Zealand dropped to 11th but still leads the Grand Grand Masters, though double Masters World champion John Greenwood, from britain, has been closing the gap.

Dutchman Henk de Jager’s lead in the Legends has also dropped to just three points so there is sill all to play for in many age groups.

Racing continues Thursday with two more races scheduled. Three more races are needed to complete the series, which concludes Friday.

Finn 2021 World Masters – Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (108 entries)

1st FRA 111 Valerian LEBRUN M 1 1 3 4 -5 – – 9 pts

2nd POR 21 Filipe SILVA M 3 2 -22 3 6 – – 14 pts

3rd ESP 7 David TEROL M 5 6 -11 5 4 – – 20 pts

4th FRA 75 Laurent HAY GM 9 BFD 5 11 1 – – 26 pts

5th NED 148 Peter PEET GM 7 8 4 -16 15 – – 34 pts

6th AUS 22 Paul MCKENZIE GM 2 BFD 2 27 7 – – 38 pts

7th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER M 8 11 -34 14 9 – – 42 pts

8th SUI 59 Simon BOVAY M 13 -33 9 10 10 – – 42 pts

9th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN GM 15 9 -54 6 13 – – 43 pts

10th NED 29 Bas DE WAAL GM 22 7 1 BFD 14 – – 44 pts

11th NZL 15 Greg WILCOX GM 11 15 10 -36 18 – – 54 pts

12th RUS 41 Felix DENIKAEV GM 16 13 13 -57 16 – – 58 pts

13th GBR 5 John GREENWOOD GGM -47 18 14 19 8 – – 59 pts

14th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS M 20 23 24 -48 2 – – 69 pts

15th NED 41 Karel VAN HELLEMOND M 6 4 30 BFD 29 – – 69 pts

16th GBR 79 Andy COUCH M 14 -49 8 26 34 – – 82 pts

17th FIN 201 Kristian SJÖBERG GM -49 26 19 20 17 – – 82 pts

18th SWE 72 Peter OVERUP M 21 10 -37 17 35 – – 83 pts

19th GBR 2 Allen BURRELL GM 31 5 -58 2 50 – – 88 pts

20th SWE 12 Stefan SANDAHL GM 17 16 -62 23 36 – – 92 pts

