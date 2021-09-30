Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image – Deadline 5 October 2021

Initiated in 2010, the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image is the leading international photo competition dedicated to sailing as a competitive sport.

The deadline for participating in the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award and submitting your photo is 5 October 2021 at 11:59 PM (GMT).

Public voting will start on 14 October, while the awards ceremony is scheduled for the Paris International Boat Show on Saturday 11 December at 6:00 pm on the OC Sport / Le Télégramme stand.

The winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image will receive a prize-money of € 1,500.

The winner of the Public Award will receive a prize-money of € 500.

Other prizes will be offered to photographers present at the prize giving by our partner 727 Sailbags.

Entry details available here . . .

